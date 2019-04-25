Compared to Alex Lemon’s other suitors, the Sun Devils arrived very early to the recruiting process and were rewarded with a pledge by San Diego Mesa College defensive lineman. As often the case though in today’s recruiting landscape, the attention a prospect receives only increases after he makes the announcement on the school of his choice.



On March 13th Lemon was offered by Arizona State and committed to the program exactly two weeks later. By mid-April, though he had already earned offers from Oregon, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Oregon State. The lineman has been in close contact with ASU’s cornerbacks’ coach Tony White since Lemon’s junior year at Spring Valley (Calif.) Mt. Miguel High School. In a previous interview, Lemon stated that White’s honesty with both him and his parents, and the constant contact both sides have had over the last few years has built a strong level of trust which was naturally significant in his decision. Needless to say that this relationship proved fruitful in the lineman’s decision then to commit and these days not wavering from his decision. It’s no coincidence that within the first two weeks of the recruiting evaluation period that his future position coach has already made the trek to Lemon’s school to observe him in spring practice. “(defensive line) coach Cain came to see me last week," Lemon remarked. "He has encouraged me to keep on working hard and finish hard in the classroom. “I’m in contact with some schools. Oregon and Oklahoma are recruiting me pretty hard, but I’m in contact the most with Arizona State. But I don’t feel any pressure with those schools coming to talk to me. It’s all part of the process. I just take everything step by step. The lineman reported 57 tackles and eight sacks recorded in his freshman year, a season where he earned first-team all-conference honors. Lemon is considered a formidable 3-technique lineman possessing good strength and speed combination.