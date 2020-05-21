The COVID-19 pandemic has tested many prospects’ patience, especially those in the 2020 class such as Chris Osten. The Lee (Tex.) College 6-9 200-pound forward didn’t jump on earlier opportunities presented by smaller schools and held out for a high major scholarship offer. His fortitude was rewarded when in a period of just 72 hours he began talking to Arizona State for the first time and pledged to the program yesterday.



“Coach Burno has been recruiting me,” Osten said. “He said that he loves my intensity, energy, and athleticism. He loves that I’m a high flyer who finishes above the rim and he really likes my motor. He told me Arizona State plays a high tempo game but that they also care about their possession and don’t just jack shots up. I think I will be able to fit well there.

“I knew this was an up and coming powerhouse school with coach Bobby Hurley. I definitely heard of coach Hurley but when he started recruiting me, I definitely looked him up to find more information to see what he did at the college level. Without a doubt I was impressed. He noticed that I‘m a high-intensity guy that never backs down from a fight. You watch my film and even if a guy has 20 lbs. on me, I’m still gonna push and grind.”

Lee College assistant coach Louie Means said that the Sun Devils are getting a very coachable player who was a very good student on and off the court.

“He’s an all-around great young man,” Means said, “and we were kind of hoping that this would happen getting picked by a school like Arizona State. One of the most rewarding things is to see a great young man work hard for his dreams and Chris Has done exactly that. That’s pretty cool and I have goosebumps as we speak. This is what really makes coaches’ days.

“He’s very fast for being 6-9 and get up and down the court quickly. His shooting range got better as the year went along, a good rebounder and shot-blocker. From the first time I met him I could tell that he’s a very versatile player on both ends. I think the sky is the limit for him and he hasn’t reached his potential yet. He just needs to continue to do what he’s doing and get better at what he has been getting better at all year.”

Osten prepped at Crowley High School is Louisiana and then joined NAIA program Louisiana State University - Alexandria, redshirting his freshman year and playing sparingly as a sophomore due to injuries. The 2019-20 campaign was his lone year at Lee, and he averaged 11.1 points on 64.4 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.