Leavitt has his sights set on achieving higher feats

Redshirt freshman Sam Leavitt has experienced a lot of success in his short time at ASU, but he’s also heard the hardships from players who were a part of the 2023 team. Now bowl eligible at 6-2 with four games left to play, Leavitt’s is not content with the Sun Devils earning bowl eligibility. The Arizona State quarterback is looking to accomplish goals that many thought were impossible heading into the 2024 season.
“You watch the tape and see we’re a completely different team,” Leavitt said. “It’s a testament to the staff and the players and everybody who bought into the program. We’re making strides every day. Obviously, it’s a big accomplishment compared to last year, but that’s not our main goal. We’re trying to keep going, and hopefully, we can put something special together for the rest of the season.”
With senior running back Cam Skattebo potentially not suiting up on Saturday for the UCF game, Leavitt is confident in the other players in that position room. Sophomore Kyson Brown and redshirt senior DeCarlos Brooks are at the top of the depth chart if Skattebo is sidelined, and Leavitt has faith in the teammates to deliver.
“We’re just going to play our game,” Leavitt expressed. “We have a bunch of other backs that are really good players. Skat is obviously a hell of a player and really fun to play with, so we’ll see how that all goes, but I’m not worried at all.”
Leavitt’s game against Oklahoma State was his first game back since suffering a strain to the right side of his abdomen, which forced him to sit out against Cincinnati. The decision to sit out was hard for him, but ultimately, it was the right one, as he passed for over 300 yards for the first time in his career, completing 20-29 passes for 304 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.
“It was tough because it (injury) was on my right side,” Leavitt recalled. “Being a quarterback, you’re trying to put on for the team but also not push yourself too much. Everybody wants you to get back, but you’re also trying to put yourself in the best situation so you’re not in harm’s way. I was really happy with how the process went, and I don’t regret anything.”
Leavitt connected with redshirt junior tight end Chamon Metayer on Saturday regularly, tying Metayer’s season-high with five catches. The tight end’s 53 reception yards were the second-most he’s had all year, highlighted by a 29-yard catch on a tight end screen. Metayer has been a key player in the passing game, as Leavitt can use him as a bit of a security blanket when other aerial targets are covered down the field.
“It’s really good to get a big guy like that to get going,” Leavitt noted. “Then we get mismatches on linebackers and safeties, and he’s a great player. He feels out of space really well and understands how to run different routes. He was able to get a big gain out of that tight end screen, so it’s really good to get him going, and hopefully we can continue that.”
Leavitt has displayed mental toughness throughout the season, which has led him to take care of the ball at a high rate. Through seven games played, he’s only thrown four interceptions, tied for the fewest in the Big 12. Leavitt credits his upbringing and the workouts he went through with strengthening him physically and mentally to handle the rigors of game day.
“I got it from my dad and my brother growing up,” Leavitt remarked. “The way that I trained growing up was super stressful not only on my body but on my mind. Every single time I would go into those workouts, it was like going to war. That’s why I am the way I am, and that’s how I was raised.”
Junior cornerback Laterrence Welch is also a newcomer to the Sun Devils this year and, similar to Leavitt, heard from the returners what they went through last year. Junior safety Xavion Alford was at the top of Welch’s list of players who were hungry for a successful season, yet the team as a whole was ready to enjoy a more successful season this year.
“It means a lot,” Welch commented about the current success. “Way before the season started, this was all Xavion was talking about. Coming from a 3-9 season last year and doing what we’re doing this year says a lot, and it shows how committed this team is. I just love seeing how everybody is buying into it.”
The Sun Devils are in the upper echelon of the Big 12 when it comes to time of possession, at 31 minutes a game, allowing the defense to freshen up and keep its best players on the field. With the running game able to gain sizable yardage to keep drives going, combined with third and fourth-down conversion rates trending up, Welch and the defense take the field energized every time.
“They take a lot of stress off of us,” Welch commented. “We sit on the bench, and as soon as we look up, Cam Skattebo is scoring. It makes it easy for us, and I’ve never been around anybody like that; he’s amazing. I’ve never seen someone want to make contact every time, and he’s not scared of it either.”
Welch has battled through a lot this year, from a nagging injury to having to earn his spot after coming back from his injury. Welch is used to it, though, and kept his energy and attitude positive for the entire duration. When his time came this week, he took full advantage of it and was rewarded with a game ball for his four tackles and four pass breakups in the second half when he replaced the injured Javan Robinson.
“It was just a little calf strain,” Welch stated. “It was a little adversity, and I’ve been through adversity my whole life. When stuff like that happens, I don’t even get mad; I just know that God has a plan for me.”
Even with the excitement that followed bowl eligibility being clinched, the team is focused on the opponent in front of them each week. They know that any shift in their attention could squash the buzz around the program fairly quickly. The players also know that the conference’s significant unpredictability factor forced them to be disciplined in their game prep and overall approach.
“We’re trying to take it one game at a time,” Welch noted. “We’re trying to win out, but you never know in the Big 12. It’s a lot of highs and lows, so you never know where we might end up at the end of the year. We can’t look at how many games we have left; we just have to approach it as one game at a time.”
