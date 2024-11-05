Leavitt has his sights set on achieving higher feats

Redshirt freshman Sam Leavitt has experienced a lot of success in his short time at ASU, but he’s also heard the hardships from players who were a part of the 2023 team. Now bowl eligible at 6-2 with four games left to play, Leavitt’s is not content with the Sun Devils earning bowl eligibility. The Arizona State quarterback is looking to accomplish goals that many thought were impossible heading into the 2024 season.





“You watch the tape and see we’re a completely different team,” Leavitt said. “It’s a testament to the staff and the players and everybody who bought into the program. We’re making strides every day. Obviously, it’s a big accomplishment compared to last year, but that’s not our main goal. We’re trying to keep going, and hopefully, we can put something special together for the rest of the season.”





With senior running back Cam Skattebo potentially not suiting up on Saturday for the UCF game, Leavitt is confident in the other players in that position room. Sophomore Kyson Brown and redshirt senior DeCarlos Brooks are at the top of the depth chart if Skattebo is sidelined, and Leavitt has faith in the teammates to deliver.





“We’re just going to play our game,” Leavitt expressed. “We have a bunch of other backs that are really good players. Skat is obviously a hell of a player and really fun to play with, so we’ll see how that all goes, but I’m not worried at all.”





Leavitt’s game against Oklahoma State was his first game back since suffering a strain to the right side of his abdomen, which forced him to sit out against Cincinnati. The decision to sit out was hard for him, but ultimately, it was the right one, as he passed for over 300 yards for the first time in his career, completing 20-29 passes for 304 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.





“It was tough because it (injury) was on my right side,” Leavitt recalled. “Being a quarterback, you’re trying to put on for the team but also not push yourself too much. Everybody wants you to get back, but you’re also trying to put yourself in the best situation so you’re not in harm’s way. I was really happy with how the process went, and I don’t regret anything.”





Leavitt connected with redshirt junior tight end Chamon Metayer on Saturday regularly, tying Metayer’s season-high with five catches. The tight end’s 53 reception yards were the second-most he’s had all year, highlighted by a 29-yard catch on a tight end screen. Metayer has been a key player in the passing game, as Leavitt can use him as a bit of a security blanket when other aerial targets are covered down the field.





“It’s really good to get a big guy like that to get going,” Leavitt noted. “Then we get mismatches on linebackers and safeties, and he’s a great player. He feels out of space really well and understands how to run different routes. He was able to get a big gain out of that tight end screen, so it’s really good to get him going, and hopefully we can continue that.”





Leavitt has displayed mental toughness throughout the season, which has led him to take care of the ball at a high rate. Through seven games played, he’s only thrown four interceptions, tied for the fewest in the Big 12. Leavitt credits his upbringing and the workouts he went through with strengthening him physically and mentally to handle the rigors of game day.





“I got it from my dad and my brother growing up,” Leavitt remarked. “The way that I trained growing up was super stressful not only on my body but on my mind. Every single time I would go into those workouts, it was like going to war. That’s why I am the way I am, and that’s how I was raised.”