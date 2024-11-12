Leavitt continuously learning about the importance of the 'middle eight'

ASU has outscored its opponents 63-13 in the middle eight this season as head coach Kenny Dillingham has emphasized it to the point where players who weren’t too familiar with the term are beginning to master the period that runs from the last four minutes of the first ha;lf through the first four minutes of the second half. Redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt is a prime candidate, as he’s become much more knowledgeable about the topic under Dillingham’s system.









“I didn’t know too much about it before this season, but we’ve done such a good job this year,” Leavitt stated. “We’ve stressed it so much and it’s been the key to so many victories, so I definitely see the importance of it now. Honing in on scoring when we have the ball in the last few minutes and playing situational ball is going to get us in a good spot.”









Leavitt and ASU head to Manhattan, Kansas, this weekend to take on No. 20 Kansas State, the second of three ranked teams the Sun Devils will face this season. Wildcats quarterback sophomore Avery Johnson has put the Big 12 on notice with 1,892 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, along with 391 rushing yards and four touchdowns.









Leavitt and Johnson are from the same recruiting class, both graduating in 2022. Leavitt was a three-star recruit according to Rivals.com, and Johnson was a four-star and ranked 138th nationally while Leavitt was unranked.









“I’ve been looking forward to this since the start of the season,” Leavitt said. “Another kid in my class, and I get to go toe-to-toe with him with a really good football team, so I’m just super excited for the opportunity. We gotta go get this one, and games get bigger and bigger after that.”









Leavitt is no stranger to playing winning football and has carried that over to Tempe this year. After back-to-back 3-9 seasons, ASU has now doubled the wins it’s had in the past two years, sitting at 7-2. Even though Leavitt anticipates successful football no matter where he goes, that still doesn’t remove any of the exhilaration it brings him.









“I guess I’ve always had success in my career,” Leavit expressed. “My senior year of high school, we won the state championship, so it’s kind of just an expectation for me. Obviously, it’s really fun and enjoyable, but it’s where I expect to be. It’s nothing crazy, and I love the big lights, so I’m just excited.”









Leavitt has displayed his ability to move around in the pocket and allow time for his receivers to get open down the field, but it can be dangerous at times for a quarterback. Leavitt has already seen that, suffering a rib injury against Utah after scrambling and getting hit hard. For Leavitt, he sees no reason as to why he wouldn’t try to escape the pocket while also staying out of dangerous situations.









“I try to extend a play as much as possible until it gets too risky,” Leavitt noted. “Even if there could be nothing if something pops, I’ll always try to extend it if there’s nothing there initially, and if it gets too cloudy, I’ll just throw it away. My thing is, “Why would I ever not try to extend a play if I can?” as long as it’s not putting me in harm’s way.”









Leavitt’s right-hand man in the backfield, senior running back Cam Skattebo, was absent in last week’s game due to a shoulder injury, although even without pads on he still tried to convince Dillingham to put him in the game. Leavitt wasn’t surprised to hear this, as he feels it sums up who Skattebo is and how much effort and energy he puts into the team day in and day out.









“He cares so much about the team and the program,” Leavitt explained. “He’s always trying to be juiced, and he’s on me during practice all the time. It just shows his true passion for the game and love for everything about it, and he’s always there with his brothers in the moment. He hears all the stuff around him, and he’s still the same person I met from day one.”









Leavitt played in just four games as a freshman at Michigan State prior to transferring to Tempe, but his maturity has blown away the expectations many had for the young quarterback. Although Dillingham mentioned in his press conference that he expected Leavitt to be around where he is in his progression, Leavitt has seemed to pick up on things quicker in all aspects of the game.









“I’ve learned to not get too high or too low,” Leavitt recognized. “It’s really hard when you’re in a slump to bounce back, and I’m really proud of myself and the team for that throughout the season. I think I’ve gotten more mature in just understanding the game is going to have its ups and downs, and I just have to always bounce back.”