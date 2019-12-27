Matt Kirk tried to bring Kobe Williams to Nevada. He stood on a table for him. Then in charge of the Wolf Pack’s safeties, he assured his fellow coaches. After all, he’d coached Williams. If anyone knew what Williams could do and where he’d be limited, it was Kirk.



Williams was supposed to be greyshirtted at Long Beach City College. But he was so dominant during summer workouts, that thought was quickly ruled out. He put Williams in a three-man rotation to start the season -- a few games in, Williams didn’t leave the field. It became a two-man rotation.

He worked out against receivers that could have gone to any school they so pleased. He had been doing so since high school. Some of which were five-stars at the time. Others have since made Pro Bowls. Williams wanted to line up against all of them -- on regularity, he shut them down.

Kirk told his higher-ups in Reno all of this. Ad nauseam. It didn’t matter. There was no room to reason. Nevada defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel wouldn’t budge.

So the Wolf Pack plucked another corner from the junior college ranks -- one who, very importantly, had a few more inches over Williams.

“(He) was nowhere near as good as Kobe,” Kirk, who was Williams’ defensive coordinator at LBCC, said.

Months later, Kirk was on Nevada’s team bus. He was scrolling through Twitter, anything to take his mind off his team’s season-opening loss at Northwestern. Soon, one of his favorite players appeared on his feed.

It was a video of Kobe Williams’ first Division I college interception. In Arizona State’s first game of the 2017 season, Williams started for the Sun Devils and housed a third-quarter interception 49 yards against New Mexico State.

Watching the highlight on repeat, Kirk turned his phone and put it in the face of then-Nevada’s cornerbacks coach Courtney “Chip” Viney.

“I said, ‘Look Chip,’” Kirk remembers saying. “And he just shook his head like, ‘Damn’

“He would have been starting against Northwestern instead of New Mexico State that day,” Kirk added. “I know he wasn’t happy with me that I didn’t get it done for him at Nevada. I think when he went bigger he was like, ‘I’m going to show everybody that this wasn’t a fluke.’

*****

Kobe Williams is (listed at) 5-foot-10. That fact alone has seemed to define his football career. It’s robbed him of opportunities. The caveat that accompanies all his success has evolved into the black plague, spreading around to football coaches all across the country.

Who knows where he’d be if coaches simply looked at Williams’ film? If they weren’t so concerned with a few inches? If, perhaps, he was 6-foot-1?

Well, there would have been no reason for junior college. For his services, Arizona State would have been competing with dozens of schools. They most definitely wouldn’t have been the lone school to offer Williams. And his future after college, the NFL would surely be knocking on his door.

Instead, Kobe Williams is 5-foot-10. It’s a truth those who make football decisions can’t seem to look past.

At LBCC, Williams would often decline to meet interested college coaches. If they offered him, they offered him. If they wanted to offer him based on his film, then hand him an offer on that, he thought.

He knew exactly what would happen if he met with them. They’d look him up and down like a new car. They, of course, knew how tall they were. From there, they would compare. It never went well.

“Teams that came into our JuCo always like focused on that,” Williams said. “Then they’d tell my coach after like, ‘Oh, he’s smaller than usual size.’”

By that point, he was used to his height being a detractor.

At Long Beach Poly High School, Williams was teammates with some of the nation’s most coveted players -- cornerback Iman Marshall (USC, Baltimore Ravens), cornerback/wide receiver Jack Jones (USC, ASU), receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (USC, Pittsburgh Steelers), defensive lineman JoJo Wicker (ASU), quarterback Malik Henry (Florida State, Nevada) and more.

In essence, there were probably college coaches around the Poly campus more than some students. Plenty of eyes to watch the Jackrabbits, to watch the corner covering Smith-Schuster and Jones, and corner playing alongside Marshall. The guy who had 31 tackles and two interceptions his senior year.

In reality, Poly’s sensational talent just overshadowed Williams. To him, that was frustrating. What was more annoying was when people would tell him a school was interested and may sign him, or that a D1 offer was bound to come. Then it didn’t.

When it comes to other people controlling his football future, Williams is a pessimist. He’s been let down too many times to get his hopes up.

His father, Shawn, is the opposite. He’s an optimist, always the one to think positive. Of course, he’s biased about his son’s football talent, but he’s confident Williams can cover anyone. Maybe just because every father would say that or maybe because he’s seen the proof.

But as much as he’d like to will his thoughts about his son to the masses, he can’t. In that effort, he’s as helpless as Williams.

“That’s frustrating because I know he can play (with his height). Kobe’s so smart, he knows what to do if he’s facing tall receivers or bigger bodies.” Shawn said. “He’ll go out there and battle no matter what.

“Just give him a chance and they’ll see for themselves that he’ll come in there and perform. He’ll do the rest.”

*****



ASU was the first power 5 school to offer Williams who said: "I play this way for ASU because they gave me that chance, every day, every practice."

In early 2017, DeMonte King called Williams after class. He delivered the news they had dreamed of, the news that would finally be their ticket out of junior college. Then a safety for LBCC, King told Williams ASU was in on them.



Here we go again, Williams thought. His pessimism ran high. He was skeptical, ensuring his hopes never spiked. But ASU’s defensive coordinator at the time, Phil Bennett, he was different.

Bennett was a new hire to Todd Graham’s staff, in Tempe to fix what was one of the worst secondary’s in the country. If nothing else, he needed bodies. On top of that, Bennett was an old-school coach, more keen on a player’s football IQ and film over their measurements.

Sure enough, King’s claim was valid. The Sun Devils offered the pair. That February, both signed.

"First thing I thought when I got this scholarship is that this thing I'm doing can't stop," Williams told Devils Digest in 2018. "I had to have the mindset that nobody really gave me a chance. I play this way for ASU because they gave me that chance, every day, every practice."

Added Shawn: “It was real exciting. We worked hard trying to get that boy a scholarship offer. It was hard, it wasn’t easy … It was killing him, it was hurting him. He knew he was a good football player but it was always about size.”

Before his first fall camp in Tempe, Bennett told his newest corner to go prove himself. That was easy, that was all he had ever done. So just like at Long Beach Poly, he found the best receiver. In this case, it was sophomore N’Keal Harry, a big-bodied wide-out who, two years later, was a first-round pick.

What better way to prove something than defending the team’s best receiver, who just happened to have six inches and 50 pounds on Williams? He knew Graham “wasn’t going to feel you from the jump because you’re little,” he said. So he did everything and anything to make the coaches forget he was little.

A few weeks later, he started in ASU’s first game -- and a certain tweet ticked off Kirk during a long bus ride.

When Graham was fired following the 2017 season and Bennett subsequently retired, Williams admitted he was nervous. He finally had coaches believe in him, coaches that started him at the DI level. All of a sudden, they were gone, Williams’ standing with his coaches in flux once again.

Herm Edwards would, of course, take over the program. And Tony White followed defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales from San Diego State to work with ASU’s cornerbacks. To welcome them, Williams had his best camp of his life that spring.

Gonzales brought in his complicated 3-3-5 defense. The scheme initially tripped up most of the Sun Devil defenders. It was confusing. Its intricacies befuddled everyone. But Williams' football IQ was off the charts, he’s been watching film since he could walk. He took to the scheme quicker than anyone and never looked back.

“He’s used to stuff thrown at him,” White said. “There’s a reason why Kobe is Kobe. He’s been dealing with (doubt) his whole life. It’s nothing new, water off his back … He’s what they all should be -- a guy who everyone counted out and all of a sudden, this guy is doing big things.”

Williams is described as a "filmaholic"and some who "definitely do his own research."