News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-27 07:58:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Know Your Foe: Florida State

Florida State WR Tamorrion Terry is a legitimate deep threat for the Seminoles
Florida State WR Tamorrion Terry is a legitimate deep threat for the Seminoles (The USA Today)
Hod Rabino • ASUDevils
Publisher
@DevilsDigest
Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.

The Seminoles’ regular-season record may be just one win less than the Sun Devils, but ASU’s season was much more of a smooth sailing campaign in comparison to Florida State who will have an interi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}