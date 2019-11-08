With all the uniqueness of ASU playing their first ever game in China and facing a familiar conference opponent, Friday’s contest in Shanghai pits the Sun Devils against a Buffalo squad that enters the 2019-20 campaign with extremely lofty accolades. Is this great level of expectation placed on Arizona State’s season-opening opponent warranted? CUSportsNation.com Publisher Justin Guerriero provides his insight into Colorado.

Devils Digest: Is there genuine buzz around the basketball team this year? Justin Guerriero: “I’d have to say, people that are die-hard fans, people that cover the team, the team itself, absolutely the hype is there. Absolutely there is a reasonable thought that this is a team that could win 30 games by the end of potential post-season play. I think attendance overall that this program has been able to bring in years past, it’s been underwhelming. The CU Events Center sits about 11,000 people and at least since I’ve got to college in 2013, having watched this basketball program for a couple of years. Even the amount of times they’ve eclipsed 10,000 people have probably been in the realm of a handful. I think a trend that always seems to develop with the basketball team and this year out of any in recent year, this is going to be Tad Boyle’s 10th year as head coach, this is the most preseason hype warranted of course, that has ever been around a Colorado team that he served as head coach for. It takes 8, 10, 11 games each year before fans really start showing up to these games, especially among the student body. “There’s an ongoing gag among people that are at the basketball games media-wise, it’s just an alarming number of bleachers in the CU Event Center in the student section that are consistently empty. People always worry for nationally broadcasted games, when the camera pans over to the student section, it’s not always that impressive. For some strange reason, instead of having attendance among student body right out of the gate, the Buffs kind of have to prove themselves for the first month of the year. They kind of have to do their due diligence to back up the hype that isn’t proven other than just victories. I think excitement wise ─ I think it’s there. I hate to admit it but I have a hard time believing that the Buffaloes showing up in a lot of Preseason Top-25 polls, just with the stacked roster that they return in terms of upperclassmen and returning talent outright. I don’t think that’s going to get 10,000 plus people in the CU Event Center to start the season. “I think it’s going to take some time and this team is going to have to prove it’s worth the price of admission at least for that hype to show up in terms of the people attending the games every week.” Devils Digest: You mentioned Tad Boyle being tin Boulder for a while, and he has had somewhat of a roller-coaster career. From what you can tell by talking to him in the preseason, is he tempering the expectations or is he really embracing it maybe if nothing else doing so to energize the fan base there? JG: “I think at the end of the day, he and the entire team are aware of the expectations of them, of the potential they have with all the talent on that roster. Tad has definitely gone out of his way, he calls it “noise,” blocking out the noise. Just all those preseason polls and all the hype, everything the players see on social media. He’s never been a guy to kind of just B.S. where he thinks his team is at. I’ve seen him in many preseason media day addresses say that he thinks the team is worse or not as good as people from the outside looking in perceive it to be. Certainly not the case this year. I think he is doing a good job appropriately fostering that hype. He must know more than anyone that you’ve got to deliver on the basketball court at the end of the day. I think he certainly understands the implications of the expectations that Colorado faces this year. I think he’s doing a good job like you said, being the tamper on all of those expectations with the guys.” Devils Digest: When you talk about Colorado's prospects this season the discussion has to start with McKinley Wright, who ironically some people don’t realize is the second-best returning scorer from last year. Obviously, a player who is getting a lot of preseason accolades, some say is the hands-on favorite to win Pac-12 player of the year this coming season. From your experience and from talking to coaches and players about his abilities, his personality, what makes Wright such a special player? JG: “I think first and foremost, he just has great ability to improve the players around him on the court. He’s always atop the leaderboards in terms of assists. He really is that bona fide floor general that you want in a point guard. Now entering his junior season, he’s got a hell of a lot of experience as a freshman and sophomore. Really set the framework last year, playing the majority of the season with a torn labrum ─ pretty significant shoulder injury. I think he has set the framework to really just have a breakout junior year. Tad Boyle likes to refer to him as the emotional engine of the Colorado Buffaloes and it really just is an accurate description of what exactly he brings to the table when he is on the court for Colorado. He’s unquestionably the leader of this team, I think in the locker room and on the court. What makes him so special is that he has not only an incredible knack of being a capable ball scorer but improving the game of the people Tad Boyle puts around him.” Devils Digest: When you talk to Wright himself, Tad Boyle, teammates, what are some of the aspects that Wright needs to improve on to take that next step in his game if not justify these lofty preseason accolades? JG: “I think first and foremost the turnovers need to go down for him no doubt. He’s very upfront about that as well, knowing the turnovers need to be cut down. He had just under a 110 last year, that led Colorado by a long shot. Of course, your point guard leading you in turnovers is to be expected but just cutting down on that first and foremost is what McKinley Wright himself, Tad Boyle, and the rest of the team I think understands needs to be cut down at least for him to take his game to the next level. I know he’s also been working to improve his three-point shooting. Colorado last year got a Juco guy last year named Shane Gatling who they really expected to kind of be that three-point threat. Gatling at the end of the day wasn’t able to be that guy. He only shot about 32% from long range. As the season went on and Gatling more or less proved he wasn’t going to be a dependable three-point shooter, you started to see McKinley Wright take a lot more threes, especially in conference play. I know that’s something he wants to build on going into this season as well. Just limiting turnovers, being more multifaceted in terms of adding a three-point shot to his game. I think that’s two areas where if he can improve those, the sky’s the limit for him and what he can do.” Devils Digest: Has there been any talk about this being Wright’s last year in Boulder and being part of the 2020 NBA draft? JG: “There certainly has been. It seems all but guaranteed in terms of Tyler Bey not returning for his senior year. I think Wright, those thoughts are on the table to a lesser degree. Not him personally, just people in the media and talking about it. I consider him less likely than Tyler Bey, but probably still feasible at the end of the day that he could enter the draft after his junior year. If all goes well, if he has a repeat performance to what he did last year, I mean averaging 10, 12, 13 points a game. I could see it happening, but who knows? If injuries plague him this year, if he takes a step back in any way shape or form, I think the conversation shifts to him returning for his senior year. I would say that if you asked Tad Boyle that question, I think he is expecting both of those guys not to be returning for their senior year. Bey more so than Wright, but just being safe as a blanket statement considering both of them likely to enter the draft.”

Forward Tyler Bey is the returning top scorer for the Buffaloes (AP)



Devils Digest: You talked about Tyler Bey, and as I said it’s kind of ironic that people may not know that he led Colorado in scoring, last year not McKinley Wright, albeit by a small margin. What does Tyler Bey bring to the table, and how significant is he compared to Wright for this Colorado team? JG: “Those two are definitely the dynamic duo, no doubt out it. They complement each other well. The thing about Tyler, he’s just so multidimensional and it all stems from an insane strength coming from his frame. You get that guy the ball in the paint, if he has his back to the hoop, if he’s driving in what Tad Boyle likes to call the ‘dunk zone,’ just getting him the ball a couple of feet from the rim, the guy is borderline unstoppable. Just from the defensive standpoint, he has really upped his game just being someone who can step up to the perimeter and defender, being someone who can go toe to toe with opposing teams bigs. The guy’s an absolute rebounding machine. In conference play he did average a double-double, leading the team in average rebounds with 10 even. “Tyler’s got an incredible 18-footer shot, he can work in space, he can work near the rim, all stemming from that big frame and the strength he possesses. In addition to McKinley Wright, he’s trying to work on his three-point shot, I’d say to a lesser degree Tyler is trying to do that as well. He only took a handful of three-pointers last year, 22 in total. Really wasn’t a part of his game whatsoever. With thoughts of heading to the NBA draft and being the most versatile guy possible heading into the NBA draft, I think the thought has crept into Tyler’s mind that he’s got to at least become comfortable with shooting that long ball. No doubt whatsoever, Tyler Bey, McKinley Wright, the two of them together are by far the most important pieces to Tad Boyle’s puzzle this season.” Devils Digest: The reason Colorado is getting so much hype is not only those two players, but I don’t believe any Pac-12 team can say they’re returning their Top-6 scorers from last year. The level of quality experience seems to be there for Colorado, but can you touch on some other plays not named Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright that you feel should be very significant for the Buffaloes this upcoming season? JG: “I think first and foremost is Deshaun Schwartz and he is kind of the final piece of that 2017 class of McKinley Wright and Tyler Bey. He is certainly a guy that has been a little more under the radar than those two. Had a solid year as a sophomore last year, started 35 games just over 9 points averaged per game. He’s a guy Tad Boyle will refer to as the potential ‘X Factor” that could be an extra weapon for Colorado this season. Tad compliments Deshaun a lot just on the off-season work he puts in. If there’s anyone I think Tad Boyle thinks is capable of really blowing up this season it has to be Deshaun Schwartz. “In addition to him, the Buffs added a Juco guy by the name of Maddux Daniels. Looking to be in that starting two-guard role, he’s about six-foot-six-inches, 200 lbs. Last year he went to Florida Southwestern State College and was incredible from the three-point, shot almost 43%. As I touched on Shane Gatling last year, last year’s Juco addition who was thought to be the three-point threat. Maddox Daniels coming in, I think is essentially a move that was supposed to have similar origins. Daniels comes to this group and really contributes at the three-point line, from what I’ve seen just at practices and talking to Tad Boyle about it, he seems prime to fulfill that expectation no doubt. In addition to those guys, Dallas Walton has to be in the conversation as well. He’s a seven-footer, who missed all of last year with a torn ACL. A guy who has really battled through injuries, in fact in high school he had two ACL injuries before coming to Colorado and suffering another. He missed the entire season last year after tearing his ACL in practice in October. “As a freshman two years ago, Tad Boyle and I think a lot of people will look back to a conference game against Arizona, which at the time was ranked No. 14. Dallas Walton goes a perfect seven of seven on the floor, guarded by no other than Deandra Ayton. Being able to do that as a freshman despite missing all of last year with a torn ACL, really just high expectations for Dallas Walton if he can stay healthy of course. That’s the biggest key. If he can do that, he can be a game-changer on the court for Colorado. Being a seven-footer, being a guy who is very versatile in the paint and with his hands being able to score the ball, definitely a guy that Tad Boyle has some expectations for. Really just to your question, you can go on and on with these complementary pieces that Colorado has. That’s really what makes this team so strong, there are a good amount of variations that Tad Boyle is going to have in terms of putting five guys on the court that are going to be effective lineups. “Daylen Kountz is a sophomore guard who took a lot of strides forward last year. Had a really good performance in the Pac-12 Conference. He’s aggressive with the ball, a guy that likes to drive to the net has been working on his perimeter defense and has been earning some props from Tad Boyle. Eli Parquet is another sophomore who has been ranked by Tad Boyle as Colorado’s most effective perimeter defender, he’s a guy that’s going to be eating up some minutes a lot given his defensive merits now doubt. Evan Battey is the final guy I would mention in that group. If McKinley Wright is referred to as an emotional engine, put Evan Battey not too far behind him in that regard. Really a guy that just personality-wise, great guy, great personality. He likes to laugh, likes to smile. When he’s on the court he likes to hype up his teammates, really vocal leader. He’s a big dude as well. Gets the ball a lot, can move in space. Impressive enough for being a big man forward, starting to show some ability to distribute the ball. Behind the back passes, no-look passes, kind of just using his snake eyes to throw off defenders to get the ball to his teammates. He is really coming into his own in what will be his sophomore year now as someone who is a multi-dimensional threat for Colorado. Closing statement, “Tad Boyle said he’s probably going to be playing 9-10 guys as the main minute eaters in terms of continual rotation. Without a doubt, this is the deepest team in terms of quality depth that Tad Boyle has had here entering year 10 at Colorado.”

There's no concern over the future of the program despite Tad Boyle's pedestrian recruiting classes (AP)