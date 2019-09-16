Know Your Foe: Colorado
Inconsistency probably best defines the Buffaloes thus far in 2019. A signature win against a Top-25 team in Nebraska was followed up by a surprising loss to Air Force. What can we make of the Buff...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news