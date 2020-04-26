Khaylan Kearse-Thomas had a little extra nudge to continue an exercise routine through a draft process that persevered despite a global pandemic. His girlfriend is working to become a personal trainer and put Kearse-Thomas through the ringer of in-home workouts and speed training at local parks.

Extremely proud of my young King @HitmanK7 Congratulations on achieving your goal as a kid #NFLDraft2020 #NFL Hard work and dedication will always pay when you want it more than the rest. #Tennesseetitans yall got 1 #Thankyou LETSSSSSSSSS GOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/WNZgmSaFyw

“She was giving me workouts and asking how I was doing. It was fun,” he said. “Staying motivated and doing all this stuff by yourself (is tough). But, at the end of the day, when you look at the reward of it, it works out.”





The reward for Kearse-Thomas was an undrafted free agent contract with the Tennessee Titans. He agreed to terms on Saturday afternoon, less than an hour after the seven-round draft had concluded without his name being called.





In some ways, he expected all of that. The Titans were the team in contact with him the most. If he was drafted or signed, he thought, it would be with Tennessee. They had told him there was a chance they would take him in the final round but instead phoned him shortly after with a contract offer.





“When they called after the draft, it was a great moment,” he said. “This happening and being able to be with (my family), it’s just a great moment.”





It wrapped up an altered pre-draft process that offered little direction and mass speculation.





Kearse-Thomas began preparing for the Sun Devils Pro Day shortly after winter break. He, along with nearly every outgoing Sun Devil senior, stayed in Tempe and trained with ASU’s head coach of sports performance Joe Connolly for structured pre-draft workouts. Connolly raved about their work, touting what he thought there would be some incredible Pro Day numbers.





Those, of course, never came to fruition. A week before the scheduled dates, the sports world came to a stuttering halt.





Kearse-Thomas retreated to his home in Southern California for workouts, still somewhat directed by Connolly, but entirely up to him to complete.





The absence of Pro Days perhaps affected no one more than Kearse-Thomas or those like him -- the outgoing seniors of college football who only had one full year of game tape on their resume.



