Keyshaun Elliott out for UCF game, Cam Skattebo still a game-time decision

ASU Head coach Kenny Dillingham announced at practice on Wednesday that junior linebacker Keyshaun Elliott will miss Saturday’s contest against UCF after suffering a neck stinger injury in the second half of the Oklahoma State game. In his absence, redshirt senior linebacker Caleb McCullough will be expected to fill Elliot’s role after leading the team in tackles against the Cowboys.









“Keyshaun Elliott is going to be out this week,” Dillingham said. “Hopefully, we’ll get him back before next week, but we’ll see how that progresses. You’ll definitely see more of Caleb in there, and we’ve been rotating linebackers pretty well. When you lose one guy out of that rotation, the other guys just step up a little bit more.”









Additionally, Dillingham also had no update on senior running back Cam Skattebo, who is not practicing this week but, since he remains “doubtful to questionable,” is still a longshot chance to play Saturday. Even if the four-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week misses his first game of the year, Dillingham doesn’t feel that will change the landscape of the schemes and game plans.









“One player doesn’t define the scheme you put in,” Dillingham remarked. “Sometimes they can, but you have to put together the best plan for your football team. If Skat’s involved in that, great, but if he’s not then we’re just going to have to get a feel for this specific game. We put together a plan, and we’ll just get a feel for the game and go from there.”









Skattebo has already eclipsed the 1,000 rushing yards mark this season (1,018), largely due to his offseason work and the five offensive linemen in front of him. Last year, ASU's front five was hit all year long with injuries, but this year fortunate to have better health on their side, they’ve gotten the chance to work together throughout the year and solidify their chemistry and connectivity.









“They’re playing well and meshing together,” Dillingham stated. “We’ve had the same guys be with each other for most of the season, which is always a positive. Even though only two of the guys in the seven-man rotation technically have to leave after the season, four of the other five guys can return for another year. They’ve done such a good job merging together and believing in the vision that Coach Saga has put together.”









UCF leads the Big 12 in rushing yards and is second among FBS schools with 2,451, as senior running back RJ Harvey ranked third in the country and tops in the conference with 1,201 rushing yards. Dillingham highlighted the Golden Knight star’s ability to turn short gains into powerful runs, and could possibly be at the top of the running back gauntlet the Sun Devils have and will face this year in Big 12 play.









“He could be the best back we’ve faced all year,” Dillingham commented. “He’s dynamic, he’s explosive, and they're committed to running the football. When you have a guy that is that dynamic, and you commit to giving him the ball, he's gonna break loose and make a play. The challenge isn’t yards per carry; it’s how many times we stop him for a defensive win.”









Dillingham will face a familiar foe in UCF head coach Gus Malzahn. Malzahn was the head coach at Auburn when Dillingham was the offensive coordinator in 2019. With 105 wins, Malzahn is the 10th-winningest active coach in college football, and Dillingham is excited for the challenge he knows his old coach will pose.









“We probably talk on the phone a couple of times a year,” Dillingham voiced. “We see each other at the coach's convention, but he’s one of the most successful active coaches. He’s been doing this for a long time; he’s won a lot of games, and his guys played really hard last week. This is going to be a great challenge.”