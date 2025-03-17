Key transfer skill players relish in high expectations going into spring

Army RB transfer Kanye Udoh

Advertisement

When deciding on collegiate football programs, both incoming freshmen and experienced transfers had several common factors influencing their choice to play for Arizona State. Beyond the appealing Tempe weather, players were drawn to the success of the 2024 Sun Devils, which played a critical role in their decision to join the team for the 2025 season. For the newcomers on the ASU roster, setting the tone early in spring practice is a key mission, as they aim to prove their abilities to their teammates and coaching staff.

For junior running back Kanye Udoh, his 2024 campaign was one to remember. The former Army player rushed for 1,117 yards and 10 touchdowns. Now at ASU, Udoh sees his transition as an opportunity to be an integral piece of the reigning Big 12 champion’s offense.

“It was a mix of everything. The run they had last year was obviously a big part of it—I watched them all season,” Udoh said. “Now I’m a part of it, and that’s definitely a full-circle moment. Being around Coach Kenny Dillingham and some of the players really impacted my decision to come here.”





The current members of the running back room have been welcoming and supportive of their new addition. As the team looks to fill the void left by Cam Skattebo, the position group will likely rely on multiple versatile players, including Udoh, to make a significant impact.

“Guys like [Alton McCaskill] and [Kyson Brown] have really helped me out a lot with transitioning,” Udoh noted. “They’ve helped me learn the offense and shared things they’ve picked up throughout their time here. Running backs coach Shaun Aguano has also really helped me.

“My goal next season is to be the best player I can be. I think my game fits in well. I can fill a lot of roles and provide value. It gives me a lot of motivation because everybody is wondering, ‘Okay, what are they going to do now since Skat left?’ Knowing all eyes are on me and this running back room brings a lot of pressure, but I love it. It makes me rise to the occasion.”

The adjustment to spring ball will bring new challenges for all players as the team looks to grow and improve during the offseason. Despite Udoh’s stellar 2024 campaign on the ground, he registered just one reception for three yards. Under the guidance of Aguano, who has emphasized the importance of well-roundedness, Udoh is ready to expand his skill set.

“It's definitely a lot of fun being able to catch the ball out of the backfield and do more all-around things,” Udoh said. “I want to showcase that part of my game, and it’s a lot of fun. It’ll be a bit of an adjustment, but so far, I’ve really enjoyed it.” *** While the running back room faces pressure following last season's success and the departure of Skattebo, the wide receiver room presents a different challenge. With multiple seniors leaving after playing key roles in ASU’s College Football Playoff appearance, the group has undergone a major overhaul, featuring seven new additions, including four true freshmen. With a young cast of players at the position, adding experience was a priority for wide receivers coach Hines Ward. To address this, ASU brought in Fresno State transfer and redshirt junior Jalen Moss. Moss posted impressive numbers with the Bulldogs over two seasons, tallying 103 receptions for 1,269 yards and 10 touchdowns between 2023 and 2024. With his experience, Moss is eager to make his mark on the program while also serving as a leader among the young Sun Devil wideouts. “I feel like at the receiver position, you never know who’s going to have a big game or provide that big spark,” Moss said. “Right now, we just have to come together as a receiver group, young and old guys alike. “I’m probably one of the older guys now. We’re just trying to move as one unit, learn the playbook together, and execute as a team. We know what we have to do, and we know what Coach Ward expects from us, so we just have to go out there and work.”