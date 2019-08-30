News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-30 18:02:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Kent State at ASU postgame game thoughts

Dqmojchm81ckwtz69wwm
Career game for LB Khaylan Thomas with 3.5 tackles for loss 1.5 sacks. forced fumble
Hod Rabino • ASUDevils
@DevilsDigest
Publisher
Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.

“Sloppy football.” “I’m not really happy right now.” "I'm disappointed.” Granted, football coaches are often impossible to please and those comments, in order, by head coach Herm Edwards, offensive...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}