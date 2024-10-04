Much has been said about how the Jayhawks’ 1-4 record may be the most deceiving season mark among Big 12 teams. Let’s take a detailed look at the challenges and opportunities ASU's upcoming opponent will present.





Kansas Offense

Once thought to be a potential breakout player on a national level with high-tier potential, Jalon Daniels has been an enigmatic case of a rollercoaster career since his arrival to the Kansas program in 2020.





From 2020-23, Daniels started 21 games, but in three of those four seasons, he appeared in seven or fewer games. His efforts in 2022 put him on the proverbial map, as he threw for 2,014 yards with 18 touchdowns to just four interceptions, 419 net rushing yards, and seven scores in nine games.





However, though he was the 2023 Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, he only appeared in three games last season due to injury and was ultimately redshirted.





This season, Daniels has been healthy, but his play has been erratic. He has completed just 53.1% of his passes, averages 161.0 passing yards per game with five touchdowns to eight interceptions, and has 117 net rushing yards with two touchdowns.





Through injury issues and generally limited effectiveness, Daniels has not had a 200-yard passing game this season and has gone a full calendar year without achieving that mark. His last 200-yard effort came in a 298-yard day versus Nevada on Sept. 16, 2023.





Though Daniels offers experience and dynamic versatility, his passing accuracy has been a major question mark this season. Only one player in the nation has thrown more interceptions than Daniels, Jake Garcia of East Carolina, who has thrown 11 picks thus far.





Additionally, durability issues have been a red flag throughout Daniels’ entire college career, as the most games he’s played in a single season at this level are nine.





For the second straight game, ASU faces a team with a nationally elite running back, this time Kansas’ Devin Neal, a 5-11 215-pounder in search of his third straight 1,000-yard rushing season.





After rushing for 1,090 yards with ten total touchdowns in 2022, Neal climbed even higher to a 1,280-yard rushing effort with 17 total touchdowns last season.





So far in 2024, Neal has 513 rushing yards with four touchdowns, along with three catches for 38 yards. He topped 100 yards in each of Kansas’ first four games with a season-best 120 against UNLV but was held to 70 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown last week against TCU.





A Second-Team All-Big 12 selection last year, Neal ranks 20th nationally in rushing yards per game (102.6), which crazily is only good for fifth in the Big 12 and is also six slots down in the national rankings from No. 14, ASU’s Cam Skattebo, who averages 108.2 rushing yards per game.





Neal is not the only capable back on the roster as Daniel Hishaw, Jr., a 5-10, 220-pounder, has rushed for 262 yards with three scores on 6.9 yards per carry this season after rushing for 626 yards with eight touchdowns in 2023.





Kansas starts a group of seasoned wide receivers in seniors Luke Grimm, Lawrence Arnold and Quentin Skinner.





Grimm is by far and away the team’s leading receiver, as he has 30 of the team’s 74 total receptions for 317 yards and four of the team’s six touchdown catches.





Arnold ranks second on the team with 15 catches for 209 yards with one touchdown, while Skinner places third on the team so far with eight receptions for 74 yards.





Last year, Arnold was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 pick after leading Kansas with 44 receptions for 782 yards with six touchdowns.





Outside of this starting trio, no other Jayhawk receiver has more than two catches on the year.





At tight end, Jared Casey is listed as the starter and has six receptions for 74 yards so far this season.





The Jayhawk offensive line figures to start left tackle Bryce Cabeldue, left guard Michael Ford, Jr., center Bryce Foster, right guard Kobe Baynes, and right tackle Logan Brown.





Kansas Offense Summary





Statistically, through five games, Kansas, despite immense experience at quarterback and across its pass-catchers, has been quite a one-dimensional team on offense. The Jayhawks boast one of the nation’s better ground attacks but one of the shakiest pass offenses in college football.





On the ground, guided by the charge of Neal, Hishaw, and Daniels, the Jayhawks rank 15th nationally in both rushing yards (224.4 yards per game) and yards per carry (5.81).





However, as a team, Kansas ranks 112th out of 133 FBS teams in passing offense (171.2), 122nd in completion percentage (.544), and team pass efficiency (110.08), and only two teams (Auburn, nine and East Carolina, 11) have thrown more interceptions than the eight tossed by Kansas – all of which by Daniels.





The six sacks allowed by Kansas put the Jayhawks in a tie for 36th nationally and 75th in team pass efficiency defense (129.44). In total, the team ranks 77th nationally, averaging 28.0 points per game.





The Jayhawks rank 68th nationally in total offense (395.6), and only six teams have committed more turnovers than the 11 Kansas has given away through five games.





From a schematic perspective for the Sun Devil defense, the approach seems simple in that ASU should highly prioritize limiting the Jayhawk run game while essentially daring Daniels to use his arm to win the day.