ASUDevils - Kai Murphy leads ASU baseball to first win of season

Hornets’ leadoff man Keith Torres drilled the first pitch of the game down the right field line, and Murphy hung with it, tumbling over the wall to make the catch.

Friday’s two runs on just four hits showed ASU’s potential struggles with the bat this season. The performance had ASU head coach Tracy Smith looking for a tone to be set on offense Saturday. And while Smith did not get what he wanted from the offense to start the game, a defensive play from Murphy helped the Sun Devils lock in on Saturday.

Friday’s game looked all but over, with the Sun Devils leading 2-0 heading to the top of the ninth inning. However, Sacramento State catcher Dawsen Bacho cranked a one-out grand slam, and ASU could not find any bottom of the ninth heroics. The Sun Devils lost 4-2.

PHOENIX- After a heartbreaking loss in Friday’s opener, Arizona State baseball (1-1), led by a strong performance from right fielder Kai Murphy responded well on Saturday evening to take game two of a three-game series with Sacramento State (1-1) 2-1.

“I thought it was foul off the bat, and the wind actually brought it kind of back into play a little bit,” Murphy said. “And I just caught it, and the fence happened to be right there.”





Smith said the play was what helped his squad put Friday’s game behind them.





“That was big because we had a bad taste in our mouth, obviously, from last night,” Smith stated. “That was a tough way to let one get away. And I think we wanted to come out and set the tone. I’d be lying to you if I said we didn’t want to set the tone a little bit offensively but for him to do that defensively was great. … Got guys in the game, him selling out, making that play.”





Murphy was not done after the catch. With ASU trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning after Sacramento State’s Dylan McPhillips’ fourth-inning solo shot, Murphy drilled a 3-2 pitch over the fence in right field to tie the ball game.





Murphy’s home run started the scoring for ASU in the fifth inning. After ASU center fielder Joe Lampe used his speed to turn a single into a double, ASU shortstop Drew Swift drove Lampe home with a one-out single that ended up being the game-winning hit.





ASU closer Ethan Long allowed two baserunners in the ninth inning but was able to close the game out, and ASU won its first game in nearly a year.





ASU starting pitcher Tyler Thornton was terrific on Saturday. The redshirt sophomore allowed just one earned run and struck out six batters over 5 2/3 innings.





“Tonight, he pitched very, very aggressively,” Smith said. “And he did his job again. Giving us a chance to win the game. That’s the starter’s job.”





The rubber match of the series starts at 12:35 p.m. on Sunday at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.