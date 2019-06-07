Arizona State’s passing leagues every summer serve many purposes for local high schools and their players, but none greater than ample opportunity to be scouted in-person by the Sun Devil staff. That script played out to perfection for Gilbert Higley quarterback Kai Millner whose performance this week at the event netted him an offer from Arizona State yesterday.

Excited and blessed to say that I have received my 4th D1 offer from Arizona State University! Thanks to @HermEdwards @CoachLikensASU and @aguanos ! @HIGLEYFOOTBALL @bllarge @elev8academy @Elev8QBacademy #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/JLd3iDlphi





“I was a little bit surprised,” Millner admitted, “but I’m very grateful about the offer, and I talked to coach Likens a little bit about it and it was a good conversation and I’m just really excited about it. He talked about how he liked the way I threw the ball and he liked my decision-making process.

“I haven’t been talking to ASU more now than before. When we had our 7’s on 7’s the last couple of years at the school, and I was taking to their coaches a little then. But I knew who they were and they knew who I was.”

It’s not only the familiarity factor with a college in your backyard that intrigues Millner, but it’s also the fact that the Sun Devils place players in the NFL, most notably wide receiver N’Keal Harry who was drafted in the first round this year by New England, as well as the feedback he has been receiving from current players.

“I’ve talked to a couple of players there like (tight end) Curtis Hodges,” Millner commented, “and they all love it up there, so it’s really exciting to hear. They say the school is awesome, they have great relationships with the coaches. They really like the way that they run their program and how they’re treated is second-to-none.”

With the departure of the Knights’ outgoing senior Spencer Brasch who will play for Cal, the 6-2 180-pound Millner is in-line to be Higley’s starter this year. The similarities between his schools’ scheme and the Sun Devils does excite him even more about his offer.

“I would say I’m a pro-style quarterback that can also move in the pocket,” Millner said, “and I can extend plays with my legs when I need to. But I’m definitely more of a pocket-passer and somebody who likes to throw the ball from there.”