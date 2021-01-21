2022 Bellevue (Neb.) West tight end Kaden Helms is off a strong start with over a dozen of Power 5 offers. Even though Arizona State is the latest such program to offer him, he tells Devils Digest that the Sun Devils have already been making an early and strong impression.

“Recruiting with Arizona State is going pretty good,” Helms said. “Me and coach (Adam) Breneman, the tight ends coach, are in contact almost every single day, usually on FaceTime. They've been doing a really good job of keeping in contact and keeping me in the loop of things. We had a Zoom call where he showed me all the different ways they use their tight ends in their offensive system. They do a good job of getting me involved talking with all the offensive coaches and all the guys that are behind the offense, and also coach Edwards. So that's something I like too.”

It’s no secret that Zak Hill, ASU’s offensive coordinator, who was hired prior to the 2020 season, has not only expressed his desire for stronger involvement of the tight ends in the passing game, but even in a shortened season last year, he was able to demonstrate that philosophy that was prevalent in Hill’s previous stop.

“I know their (ASU’s) offensive coordinator came from Boise State,” Helms stated, “and I got to see all the different ways that he used the tight ends there, and all the diversity they had at the tight end position. That’s the thing that has impressed me the most so far about the school, seeing how they would use the tight end.

“He (Hill) had them running the ball, doing trick plays and all sorts of things. So that was pretty cool to see the different ways that they use the tight ends. I didn't know they're planning on using tight ends in that form.”

While the Nebraska tight end doesn't have any football or family ties to ASU or the Phoenix Metropolitan area, he did admit that the Sun Devils are a team he used to check on from time to time much before they offered him earlier this month.

“I always had Arizona State kind of on mind. It's Arizona State, and everyone talks highly of it. It's a pretty prestigious school. I know they only got to play only four games last year, but before that year, they went 8-5. What made them stand out to me was the (2019) Oregon game. That was a really good game, and I kind of watched that every weekish.

“On my Zoom calls coach Breneman showed me the weight room; then he sent me a couple of videos here and there of what the campus and a day in the life looks like. So that also helped me learn more about Arizona State.”

Helms said that his versatility goes hand in hand with what ASU wants to implement at the tight end position, which is why he sees a potential pledge to the school as a good fit.