“Man, it was great. I loved it,” Thunderbird said of his visit. “The atmosphere was beautiful. All the coaches were cool and showed us a lot of love. I really liked how the coaches were communicating with my parents. My parents enjoyed the city and the coaching staff. I had never been to Arizona State, and people were telling me that it was a beautiful place, and it was. The facilities and everything around the campus are nice. There are mountains everywhere, and I’m from Chicago, and we don’t have mountains. I really like the community and what they are building there.





“(Linebackers’) Coach AJ Cooper is recruiting me. He thinks I’m a fast and explosive player. He thinks I could fit very well in the program and in their system. They run the same 4-2-5 that we run at my high school. Will Shaffer hosted me during the visit, and he told me that this team is a family and that everybody works together because they are all trying to reach the same goal. The coaches want you to get better and better as players and also as young men after football.”