K'Vion Thunderbird reports on his ASU visit
His trip to Tempe represented the first official visit for 2023 linebacker K’Vion Thunderbird and set the bar high for any potential additional visits the Chicago Kenwood High School standout may still take ahead of the February 1st signing day.
“Man, it was great. I loved it,” Thunderbird said of his visit. “The atmosphere was beautiful. All the coaches were cool and showed us a lot of love. I really liked how the coaches were communicating with my parents. My parents enjoyed the city and the coaching staff. I had never been to Arizona State, and people were telling me that it was a beautiful place, and it was. The facilities and everything around the campus are nice. There are mountains everywhere, and I’m from Chicago, and we don’t have mountains. I really like the community and what they are building there.
“(Linebackers’) Coach AJ Cooper is recruiting me. He thinks I’m a fast and explosive player. He thinks I could fit very well in the program and in their system. They run the same 4-2-5 that we run at my high school. Will Shaffer hosted me during the visit, and he told me that this team is a family and that everybody works together because they are all trying to reach the same goal. The coaches want you to get better and better as players and also as young men after football.”
As a senior for Chicago Kenwood High School, Thunderbird posted 109 total tackles, including six tackles-for-a-loss and three fumble recoveries for the Broncos, earning All-State honors. His offer sheet has a dozen power five offers with schools such as Auburn, Colorado, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, and Tennessee among his suitors.
“Arizona State was my first official visit,” Thunderbird remarked. “I’m still considering Colorado, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, and Tennessee. I’m still trying to figure out which school I’m going to visit before signing day. I’m gonna choose a school where the coaching staff can best develop me and who’s more interested in me as a person and not just as a player, and who will best help me with life after college.”
