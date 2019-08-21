With classes beginning at Arizona State tomorrow, that is also the date where ASU enters the final piece to the 2019 roster, as College of the Canyons (Calif.) standout Brandon Pierce will arrive in time and in Tempe and join the team. Pierce is immediately eligible to play this year.

As a sophomore Pierce led the 10-1 Cougars with 801 yards receiving and seven receiving touchdowns, averaging a team-high 17.0 yards per reception. He was clocked running a 4.31 40-time.

“I had Utah, Arizona, Oklahoma, and BYU all offering and recruiting me hard. But It wasn’t a hard decision to commit to Arizona State.”

“I worked really hard over the summer taking four classes,” Pierce told us Wednesday night. “I love the pro offense that they run and that fits my skills. I love playing for a coach like Herm Edwards. Coach Likens said that I’m the type of player that can take the top off of a defense and they also think that I can help out at punt and kick return.





Pierce prepped at Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, Calif. and signed with San Jose State as part of the Spartans’ 2015 class but enrolled there in the spring of 2016. A broken rib injury his freshman year awarded him a medical redshirt, and following that season he decided to transfer closer to home to College of Canyons where he played for the last two seasons.

The wide receiver will have two years of eligibility left at ASU.

In a previous interview Pierce from the beginning of his recruiting process with ASU he has quickly built a strong rapport with ASU’s offensive coordinator Rob Likens, which naturally was a significant factor in his decision.

“Coach Likens is awesome,” Pierce remarked. “It was never awkward with him and we had good vibes from the first time I talked to him. He’s a cool, standup guy and I didn’t get that some of the other coaches who recruited me. Going to a school that has a good coaching staff is my number one priority.

“He definitely likes my speed, and that I can play all three wide receiver spots. It just depends how quick I can pick up the offense. He also likes that I’m coming from the junior college level and I’m an older, more experienced player. I ran a 4.31 40-time and he said that my speed makes me different than other wide receivers. Besides my speed, he likes how I’m a tough player, reliable receiver and someone who just has a big-time love for the game. I can also be a kick and punt returner and we talked about that too. Whatever I need to do to get on the field, I’m ready to do it.”

