Junior College Tight End Bryce Pierre commits to Sun Devils

“We started talking this week when I got in touch with (recruiting coordinator) Antonio Pierce,” Pierre said. “He told me that he likes how aggressive I am on the line and how I can stretch the seam making plays in the passing game. I’m a student of the game, and like a sponge, I take everything in and apply it to my game. I’m a better pass catcher, but I’m developing into being a better blocker. That’s what I’m working hard to improve.

It was anything but a prolonged recruiting process between ASU and Mt. SAC tight end Bryce Pierre , but a very effective one as the 6-5 237-pound junior college tight end gave the pledge during his official visit to Tempe over the weekend.

Pierre, who prepped at Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) High School signed with his hometown Chaffey College before transferring to Walnut (Calif.) Mt. SAC because of the manner in which they use the tight end, as well as prepare them for college football and ultimately the NFL. In nine games during the 2021 season, Pierre had 127 yards receiving on 20 receptions scoring three touchdowns.

And the utilization of his position with the Sun Devils was naturally another element that attracted Pierre to Arizona State.





“I like how in their offense the tight end is always on the field,” Pierre described. “I’ve done my homework watching their offense before I came here on my visit, and the watching film here (on his visit), and they showed me themselves how much they use the tight end. My host on the visit was Jalin Conyers, who is a tight for them (ASU). He told me that it’s a great environment here and that the coaches are great people. I like how Arizona State isn’t too close or too far from home, and the weather is beautiful here.”

Ten or so years ago, Pierre lived some 40 miles away from Tempe in the city of Surprise but said that at the time, he didn’t really follow ASU or even college football in general. Perhaps what piqued his interest the most in the program as of late is seeing the success of his fellow Mt. SAC player, running back Rachaad White, with the Sun Devils in these last two seasons.

“I don’t know him well, but we did talk this week about Arizona State,” Pierre commented, “He told me how this coaching staff would bring me in and take care of me like they take care of all of their players. Seeing how much success he had, and me sitting down and talking to him hearing how much they helped him did help my decision.”

The junior college tight end said that Missouri and Buffalo were showing interest in him as of late but that Arizona State was his only official visit to any school this year. Pierre is set to graduate this month and will have three years to play two upon arrival in Tempe for the spring semester.





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!