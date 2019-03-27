Junior College defensive lineman Alex Lemon Commits to ASU
Relationships drive recruiting and Arizona State’s latest 2020 pledge proves that theory. San Diego Mesa defensive lineman Alex Lemon has been in close contact with ASU’s cornerbacks’ coach Tony White since Lemon’s junior year at Spring Valley (Calif.) Mt. Miguel High School. That relationship proved fruitful as Lemmon pledged to the Sun Devils on Wednesday afternoon.
Committed 🔱✊🏾@ASUFootball @SDmesafootball @5StarLATA pic.twitter.com/lAh9kqe3Dq— Alex Lemon 🤐 (@57__Savage) March 27, 2019
“Coach White has been recruiting me when he was at San Diego State,” Lemon said. “I didn’t qualify out of high school so I went to Mesa but he kept in touch with me. I have a good relationship with Coach White. He’s open and honest, never hides anything from you and doesn’t have loopholes like some other recruiters. He has a good communication relationship with myself and my parents. He told me that they needed defensive lineman so it all worked out.”
Lemon added that he hasn’t visited Arizona state yet but was planning an official visit next month.
“I trust coach White so much because of the last three, four years,” Lemon explained. “He recruited me no matter what school he was at. I researched the school (ASU) and I like their academics a lot. I love their 3-3-5 scheme. I like how they swag out with adidas because that is my favorite brand.”
“I’m fast off the ball,” Lemon described, “I’m quick, strong and have a powerful punch. Sometimes I play too high, but I’m pretty dominant on the field. The coaches didn’t say what position (on the line) they want me to play, but I think I would be a good interior, 3-technique player.”
The lineman reported 57 tackles and eight sacks as well as earning first-team all-conference honors.
Lemon is scheduled to graduate in December of this year and will be a three for two player once he enrolls at ASU in the spring of 2020. Lemon is the third known commit of ASU’s 2020 recruiting class.