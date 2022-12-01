The 6-4 210 lbs. defensive back is a 3 for 2 player (Contra Costa College Photo)

It was only natural for new ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff to spend their first few weeks on the job diligently recruiting. Part of that process involved reaching out first and foremost to prospects with prior connections with the Sun Devils’ assistant coaches. Contra Costa (Calif.) College defensive back Adonis Forest was one of the first 2023 recruits contacted by Arizona State due to his relationship with both ASU defensive line coach Vince Amery and defensive backs coach Aaron Fletcher. This calculated move paid immediate dividends as Forrest committed to the Sun Devils on the same day he was offered a scholarship, making the 6-4 210 defensive back The first commitment under the new regime in Tempe.

“I had a good connection with Vince Amey, he recruited me when I was in high school, and he was at Arizona,” Forrest said. “It was just perfect timing and a perfect match. He’s an amazing man, very honest, and he’s very football smart as well. He knows when he sees talent and knows what he wants to achieve on the field. I know he brings a lot of grit to Arizona State. He’s going to bring a standard, and he’s going to hold his players to that standard and make sure that we’re coming here to win national championships.

“I talked to the head coach Kenny Dillingham, and he was excited; he was ecstatic for real. He told me that he really wanted me to be there because he’s seen the talent that I had. He wanted me to commit on the spot after I got offered and led me to commit to Arizona State. The energy that he has makes me want to get on the field now and play for him.”



Forrest, who, out of high school, played at City College of San Francisco before transferring to Laney College and ultimately landing at Contra Costa, posted 13 tackles in nine games (missed the rest of the games due to a shoulder injury) this past year.

“Coach Amey likes that I’m very long and very agile with feet being 6-4 210. I can move better than a lot of smaller players at corner sometimes. He likes my playmaking ability; how physical I am coming down and making a hit.”