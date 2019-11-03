November 3rd Recruiting Snapshot
Another bye week came and went for ASU, and the Sun Devils' 2020 recruiting class, with 19 known commits is starting to quickly fill up roughly a month and a half prior to signing day. Where does A...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news