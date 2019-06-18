Coming from a smaller high school in an area not known to produce a steady number of Division One prospects, a satellite camp such as the one held in California’s University of La Verne was an opportune moment for the ASU staff to discover new 2020 recruits. This camp earlier this month introduced Julian Polendo to the Sun Devils, and ever since then, the recruiting process between the Palm Springs offensive lineman and the school has been heating up. Polendo was offered immediately after that event and took an unofficial visit to Tempe last week.

The lineman’s impressive athleticism for his size was one trait that promptly caught the attention of the Sun Devil staff.

“They told me that they have six senior offensive linemen on the team this year, so nothing is promised but as a true freshman, you can have a chance to play early which is what I want to do. That really spoke to me.”

“It was an amazing visit,” Polendo said. “I really liked the coaching staff and how involved they were. They are very knowledgeable and their résumés speak for themselves. They were very open and welcoming to me. They showed me how much they wanted me. Coach (offensive line graduate assistant) Charlie Renfree showed me the campus, and that was really cool.

“The coaches said that I do a good job of playing low for my size.” Polendo commented. “Coach Herm Edwards said that I have all the skills that they are looking for in a lineman. The coaches said that I have to control my weight, which I already knew I had to. I’m going to work on getting down to 310 lbs. when the season starts, so that’s my plan.

“We haven’t really talked about which position I would pay if I came there, but I like playing tackle and I think that’s the position I would play there. But obviously, I can play any position the coach wants me to. I see myself as a smart player who has controlled aggression.”

ASU represents Polendo’s first Power 5 scholarship offer, and its Pac-12 foe Cal did extend an offer themselves the other week.

“I only visited Fresno State and UCLA before I visited Arizona State,” Polendo stated. “I’m thinking about taking an official visit to Cal. This weekend I plan to take an unofficial visit to USC.

“I’m not sure which schools I will officially visit later in the year, but I know ASU will be one of them.”

Since Polendo could be graduating from high school in December, and signing his Letter of Intent that month as it is, the lineman is seeking a November decision date at the latest.

“I want to go to a college that has a strong family atmosphere,” Polendo noted. “I want to have a strong relationship with the coaches who I know will have my back just like I have their back. The school that I sign with is a school that makes me feel wanted, where I want to be there as much as they want me there.”

