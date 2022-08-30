The next time we hear from ASU football players, they’ll have a win-loss record. Tuesday marked the final practice of the preseason, the culmination of a long month and change of practices in the sweltering desert heat.





Quarterback and captain Emory Jones started things off in the same way he has since he’s been a Sun Devil; Selflessly.





“I’m really excited to see my teammates go out there and do what they love to do and make plays,” he said. “We’ve been working since the offseason; these boys are hungry; we’ve been building this team chemistry and getting closer every day.”





Jones is a seasoned veteran; he knows what it takes to be a successful quarterback in college football. The Florida transfer touched on how game week preparation differs from general preseason preparation.





“I think mainly when it gets to game weeks, we kind of improve on that chemistry amongst the guys who are mainly going to be on that field on Thursdays and Saturdays for the most part. For me, it’s just about locking in the film room, on my opponent, the defenses and the coverages, their top guys, red zone packages, and what pressures they like to bring. Just making sure I’m confident in myself and in my teammates on game day.”





Before a starting quarterback was named, a common question posed to the ASU receivers was which QB they preferred to receive passes from. The receivers, of course, named the strengths of all their signal-calling teammates, quick to show love. Jones was just as political as the receivers when asked the inverse question.





“I have always been a guy that’s never really had a favorite target and want to throw to this specific guy. I do what I’m taught to do; I just go through my reads and throw it to the open guy; that’s my job. I’m comfortable with every single receiver on the field; we have been building a good rhythm so I’m confident in every one of those guys.”





Maturity is a strength of Jones’s game. Where does it come from? Those closest to him are often the hardest on him.





“Coach Thomas preaches to us every day to have a ‘what’s next mentality.’ That’s something I’ve learned; it comes with maturity. But after the game, I’m definitely beating myself up, and my mom is,” he said with a chuckle. “She’s actually coming out tomorrow night; I’ll hopefully get to see her tomorrow. If I miss a guy who’s wide open, she’ll get on me, and I’ll say, “Mom, I’m back there getting hit!’ I’m still my biggest critic, but she’s the person who’s blowing my phone up. It’s all love at the end of the day.”





Jones elaborated on his close relationship with his mother and how it’s shaped the man he is today.





“Growing up, it was just me and my mom. I owe her everything. She stayed on me about schoolwork, everything. She gets all the credit, she’s been through a lot of stuff, but she makes sure I’m good and makes sure I’m taken care of. She’s a big reason I am the person I am today.”





Wyoming transfer running back Xazavian Valladay, commonly known around the team as simply “X,” has perhaps the highest ceiling of any skill player on the ASU offense. Valladay is poised to try and fill the void left by Rachaad White at running back, now an FL rookie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Valladay and Daniyel Ngata have been billed as a two-headed monster in the backfield, with both backs featuring different strengths and weaknesses. If Glenn Thomas’s offense runs as he plans it, Valladay and Ngata will see ample gameday reps not only as ball carriers but also as receivers.





“It just took a lot of getting reps with Emory. For me and Daniyel to be able to expand our game outside of just running the ball. Being able to wrinkle the defense and help out the receivers and spread them out. Hopefully, we can execute that at a high level.”





“I’m feeling really good. I’m really juiced up right now. Trying to keep my emotions in check, I just think we need to go out there and play some clean football.





Many offensive players have expressed a desire to be as nearly perfect procedurally as possible. Last year, the offensive penalties, specifically those coming pre-snap, hamstrung the offense intensely. Valladay wasn’t here for those mishaps, but he can feel the accountability that has permeated the entire unit.





“It’s been great; from day one of camp, you have a lot of things you need to clean up on. For us, all the position groups, not just the running backs, we came together and worked. We’re looking really good right now; everything is put on us to go out there and execute at a high level. We’re ready to have a great game and hopefully come out 1-0.”





Valladay took time to comment on the “togetherness” of this group ahead of kickoff. Throughout the preseason, nearly every player that has spoken to the media has echoed a similar sentiment. They’re here, they’re together, and it’s them against the world. It’s a brotherhood in the Sun Devil locker room.





“It’s special, the togetherness, how close this team is. People look at the roster and see 43 new faces and think, what can you expect of this team? We’re all bought in; we’re all locked in. I think when you trust in one another, there’s nothing that the team can’t handle, and the sky is the limit. Trust the process. I’m very excited to go to war with these guys.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!