There wasn’t much to complain about for Sun Devil fans following last week’s dominant season-opening victory over NAU. Arizona State put up 40 points, rushed for over 200 yards, and held a vastly inferior NAU team to just three points. Good teams find areas to improve, and ASU quarterback Emory Jones believes there are plenty of learning experiences the team can build upon from game one.









“Personally, I feel like there were some things that I could have done better, throws that I could have improved on. We just had to go out there and play our game, just go out there and have fun,” Jones said. “Mainly, right now, I’m just trying to make sure I’m comfortable with the game plan, studying Oklahoma State’s defense. Just finding little things that they do that can help me out.”





Even if they had been sneaking some OK State preparation prior to this week, they hadn’t spoken of it. Now that the Cowboys are next up for ASU, they’ve been prepping tirelessly to face the No. 11 team in the country on Saturday night.





“We have some stuff going in for the Oklahoma State defense this week. They run a lot of different exotic blitzes and a lot of different fronts. They have a lot of dominant guys up front, their front seven is really tough, so we’ll definitely have to lock in on that,” Jones said. “They’re really experienced; most of them (OK State D line) are redshirt seniors. They’ve been around, they’ve played a lot of ball. We’re making sure our blocking scheme is set up to be successful. Back deep, they play three safeties. That’s something you don’t just see often, so we put some plays in with that, just repping it. Getting comfortable seeing something different.”





Noise noise noise. There’s been much speculation about how the Sun Devils will handle the hostile and very loud atmosphere in Stillwater. Last year, it was both games in Utah that tripped up a procedurally suspect bunch. Emory Jones wasn’t a part of that team; he has an excited outlook when it comes to taking the field in front of a rocking stadium full of hostile fans.





“I know it’s going to be a hostile environment, but honestly, those are the most fun games for me,” Jones stated with a smile. “That’s when you really go out there and play your best ball. We know it’s gonna be loud, and we know it’s gonna be rocking. Honestly, I’m just trying to get better every day and just improve for that game. We’re excited as a team to have another opportunity to go on the road and get a win.”





The ASU offense has prided itself in versatility during preseason camp. Offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas can speed things up just as well as he can take it slow. According to Jones, this can be a headache for opposing defenses.





“They really don’t know what to expect, they might be back there talking and communicating, and we can line up and just snap the ball. It gives us an advantage. I just know I have to be on time,” those guys (Defensive backs) are playmakers, but we got playmakers too. I have to be on time and get the ball in my playmaker’s hands.”





***





ASU’s offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas was content with the operational flow of his group in the win over NAU and knows this aspect is crucial for the upcoming road contest.





“I was pleased with how we were clean in and out of the huddle, with the procedural things, in and out with personnel. Now that we’ve set the standard that way, it’s the expectation moving forward,” he said. “It’ll be a tough test for sure this weekend; they’re doing a good job. They play hard, physical, and strong. They bring a lot of exotic things, so we have to make sure we’re communicating.”





The offense has been very lucky with injuries for the most part, with no starters missing any extended time during preseason camp. The line took a sizable blow last week when Joey Ramos suffered a severe high ankle sprain that put an end to his season. Thomas touched on the offensive line’s depth and how its versatility during the preseason could pay dividends.





“There’s been a little bit of musical chairs, little right tackle here, guys bumping to guard, those guys stepped up and did a nice job. As the dust settles and that comfort level grows at each position. That’s a veteran group; they’ve got a lot of guys with a lot of snaps under their belts. It’s unfortunate (for Joey Ramos). I hate it for him; he’s such a hard worker. It’s that cliche, but it’s next man up.”





One thing ASU did not have to do in the NAU game was to reveal much of its playbook, specifically that of the passing game. Thomas, and Herm Edwards, like it that way.





“It was limited, right, I mean, I think we had 18 attempts or something like that, and even some of those are RPOs, and particularly at the end of the game, we were just trying to run the ball and trying to draw the clock out. He (Emory Jones) didn’t get a lot of opportunities that way, but you could definitely sense there was some poise, some confidence there. Good progression in the pocket; he got through his progressions a couple of times. I think we’ll continue to build on that, and I think he’s in a good place.”





There’s no doubt that Jones can be prolific both as a passer and as a runner. But as Herm Edwards said following the game last week, “he’s got to know when the journey is over.” Thomas echoed that sentiment on Wednesday.





“He’s there to be a quarterback; he’s not there to be a running back,” he said. Now he has the skill set to do some stuff off schedule, but our aim primarily is for you to be a quarterback; you have a skillset and the arm talent to throw it, so let’s work through it. Then, if something happens off schedule, you obviously have unique abilities to make plays for us.”





Personal accountability within the offense is also a focal point heading into the hostile environment of Boone Pickens Stadium. According to Thomas, each player is focused on controlling the controllables.





“We talked about it today in the quarterback room; it’s what is our purpose for each particular play. We can’t let one play slip by; then, we’re not doing our job. That’s the approach we’re trying to take, and the rest will take care of itself long term.”