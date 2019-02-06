John Humphrey realizes the perception he gives off. OK, not him, his speed. Just as the tallest kid on a youth soccer team gets stuck at goalie, Humphrey, a flash of lightning down the field, is seen as only deep threat.





He understands why. He is a deep threat, but one that can do a whole lot more.





“I’m much more than (just a deep threat,” Humphrey said. “I’m really detailed in my routes.”





Humphrey, though, didn’t get to show it off in the maroon and gold. After transferring to ASU from Oklahoma in 2017, Humphrey dealt with injuries all season, playing in only six games. The bright spot of Humphrey’s ASU tenure came in his first game when the transfer caught seven passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.’





A year and a half later, Humphrey will be able to shred his “just a deep-ball threat label.” He said he’ll will play at nearly every receiver position, instead of just the “Z” wide reciver position while seeing increased time in the slot, behind senior Kyle Williams.





The switch in spring practice came, in large part, because of need. Behind Williams, the Devils were razor thin in the slot after the injury to Ryan Newsome last season.





The move should show Humphrey’s versatility, but as ASU wide receivers coach Charlie Fisher noted, “We’ll find out.”





“But certainly his speed makes him a threat outside and that’s why we haven’t moved him,” Fisher said. “We’re just trying to give him a chance, he’s back playing football, to work inside. He’s an older player, he can handle that mentally.”





At 5-foot-11, with elite speed and fast cuts, it’s not too surprising to see Humphrey at the slot. At Oklahoma, he backed up (New York Giants wide receiver) Sterling Shepard and played nearly every position in high school.





“It’s cool,” Humphrey said. “The coaches know that I know the offense like in-and-out and stuff like that. Me playing multiple positions, that’ll help me in the long run and also help the team.”





For months, that’s all Humphrey’s wanted to do.





After coming into last spring 100 percent healthy, Humphrey injured his leg in one of ASU’s first spring practices. He started screaming as a cart took him off the practice fields. An hour later, ASU head coach Herm Edwards informed the media what most had gleaned from Humphrey’s screams: He was out for the season.





“I think God put me in that position just to make me have patience,” he said. “I don’t know, man, it was just a hell of a process. I kept my faith, I kept my attitude and I’m just glad it’s finally over.”





The speedy ASU receiver started running earlier than expected in his rehab process, making him a regular at ASU’s practices. By the time bowl season rolled around, Humphrey was catching punts and nearly at 100 percent.





It almost made it worse for him, Humphrey admitted, that he was so close to coming back but was still forced to wait.





“It’s very important (to stay around the team.) The thing about me is I can’t stay away from the game too long. I love this game so when they finally gave me the chance to come out and be a part of the practices, I was there all day and every day.”





Fisher noticed Humphrey’s dedication, too.





“It’s hard when you’re hurt. That’s a tough road,” Fisher said. “You’re going to feel some type of disconnect but for him to get back to the bowl practices just to get back to playing football a little bit. That certainly helped him.”





Humphrey returned to the practice fields as a full-go for the first time in nearly a year, running routes for ASU’s four quarterbacks competing for the starting job. It was the first real time that Fisher was able to see him in action.





The Sun Devil wide receiver coach said he didn’t try and watch Humphrey’s old tape, he knew Humphrey had speed and understand what that brings to a team.





“He’s just so fast,” Fisher said. “I haven’t had the chance to see all that John can do but we know his capabilities and we just have to get him back and healthy and, just what comes with being injured is to build his confidence up.”





ASU’s wide receiver corps lacked depth last season. Behind Harry, Williams’ stats regressed as Darby and Aiyuk started to come into their own. Humphrey, and his speed will add to that, no doubt.





Whether it comes as a deep threat, or a slot receiver, or even a utility man of ASU’s receivers, Humphrey can help. How he transforms of the next few months will be something to watch, a point of emphasis on an offense replacing its best player.





“I like to keep my goals high,” Humphrey said. “That’s just something to shoot at. I want to win the Pac(-12,) the conference. And I want to be known as one of the best receivers in college football, not just the conference. That’s my goal.”

