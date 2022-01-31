JC transfer defensive lineman Jalil Rivera-Harvey talks ASU pledge
A junior college transfer’s journey to a Division I program is rarely an uneventful process and in the era of Covid that rocky path has become that much more common. East Los Angeles College defensive lineman Jalil Rivera-Harvey knows this all too well, which is why he was elated to commit to Arizona State.
“I committed to Arizona State because I fell in love with the culture,” said Rivera-Harvey. “I met with (defensive backs) Coach Fletcher, and I loved the energy and that he was very genuine. He actually came to my school to see me,, and he really got to know me as a person. Taking to (defensive coordinator) Coach Pierce and (defensive line) Coach Rod on the phone…and for them to even take a chance on me as a JUCO product - I’m just grateful.
“I know we got a good coaching staff and that they will push me to be the best that I can be. Arizona State is a great school education-wise, the facilities are great, the campus is nice, and I ain’t to worry about no snow.”
After graduating from Cedar Hill (Tex.) High School, Rivera-Harvey attended a prep school in North Carolina that,, due to the pandemic, didn't have a football season. In the quest to produce game film for four-year colleges, the lineman enrolled in East Los Angeles College last season. He tallied 27 tackles, 1.5 sacks,, and a forced fumble in ten games. Rivera-Harvey attended the same Texas school (and is a couple of years older) as one-time ASU defensive lineman commit Syncere Massey. Even though Massey ended up pledging to Texas Tech, where his high school coach was named head coach, he certainly encouraged his fellow Cedar Hill graduate to attend ASU.
“We were never teammates,, but we knew each other,” Rivera-Harvey noted, “And after I got offered, we talked about Arizona State. He told me that they (ASU) have a great coaching staff and told me that if I go there, I'm in good hands.”
The lineman was offered by the Sun Devils last Wednesday but didn't have a chance to visit Tempe since he was already locked into visiting Florida International University. Akron and Missouri State are some of the other schools that had offered the lineman. After weighing all of his options, though, Rivera-Harvey realized that Arizona State represented the best opportunity for him.
“The coaches liked my film,” Rivera-Harvey commented, “they liked my personality and the way I carry myself. They just loved everything about me. My transcript looked good, so they offered me right then and there. Coach Rodriguez said that he’s going to sharpen up my technique a lot more so I can be even more dominant. I’m already dominant in stopping the run; I bench 440 lbs. so I’m strong already. I just need to work on my technique.”
Rivera-Harvey, who has three years of eligibility left along with redshirt year as well, is scheduled to sign with Arizona State this week and could arrive at ASU prior to the summer. Regardless of when he sets foot in Tempe, the Sun Devils’ newest 2022 addition isn’t putting extra pressure on himself to come blazing out of the gates yet is plenty motivated to succussed in his new home.
“This situation for me is perfect,” Rivera-Harvey stated. “I’m just different being a JUCO product, and the most pressure I had was trying to get here (to a Division I school). I’m here now, and all I got to do is lock in and get better every day. Come to work every day, and everything will work itself out.”
