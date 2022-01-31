JC transfer defensive lineman Jalil Rivera-Harvey talks ASU pledge

A junior college transfer’s journey to a Division I program is rarely an uneventful process and in the era of Covid that rocky path has become that much more common. East Los Angeles College defensive lineman Jalil Rivera-Harvey knows this all too well, which is why he was elated to commit to Arizona State.

“I committed to Arizona State because I fell in love with the culture,” said Rivera-Harvey. “I met with (defensive backs) Coach Fletcher, and I loved the energy and that he was very genuine. He actually came to my school to see me,, and he really got to know me as a person. Taking to (defensive coordinator) Coach Pierce and (defensive line) Coach Rod on the phone…and for them to even take a chance on me as a JUCO product - I’m just grateful.





“I know we got a good coaching staff and that they will push me to be the best that I can be. Arizona State is a great school education-wise, the facilities are great, the campus is nice, and I ain’t to worry about no snow.”





After graduating from Cedar Hill (Tex.) High School, Rivera-Harvey attended a prep school in North Carolina that,, due to the pandemic, didn't have a football season. In the quest to produce game film for four-year colleges, the lineman enrolled in East Los Angeles College last season. He tallied 27 tackles, 1.5 sacks,, and a forced fumble in ten games. Rivera-Harvey attended the same Texas school (and is a couple of years older) as one-time ASU defensive lineman commit Syncere Massey. Even though Massey ended up pledging to Texas Tech, where his high school coach was named head coach, he certainly encouraged his fellow Cedar Hill graduate to attend ASU.





“We were never teammates,, but we knew each other,” Rivera-Harvey noted, “And after I got offered, we talked about Arizona State. He told me that they (ASU) have a great coaching staff and told me that if I go there, I'm in good hands.”





The lineman was offered by the Sun Devils last Wednesday but didn't have a chance to visit Tempe since he was already locked into visiting Florida International University. Akron and Missouri State are some of the other schools that had offered the lineman. After weighing all of his options, though, Rivera-Harvey realized that Arizona State represented the best opportunity for him.