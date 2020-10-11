ASUDevils - Jayden Daniels says new offense centered around him is “exciting”

Herm Edwards knew the ASU offense was in need of a drastic change. Lack of scoring and creativity was painfully evident in the last two seasons, and new offensive coordinator, Zak Hill, knew the catalyst for his hire was to fix those aspects on the Sun Devils.





Hill also knew that in the efforts to employ a 180-degree change to this side of the ball, he had to be cognizant of what would fit the skill set and comfort level of quarterback Jayden Daniels. All through the preseason, the Arizona State signal-caller has been content with the balanced approach Hill has been employing.





“He’s asking me what I like and what I want to run,” Daniels described. “And he’s going back to the film and seeing what best works for me. It’s just very exciting just knowing that I’m able to go to somebody and talk to him about oh, this is what I want to do. Or I like this, but I don’t like this. That’s just the relationship that we’re building.”





Redshirt-senior wideout Frank Darby declared last week that is the best wide receiver group he has been a part of during his ASU career, and this is certainly a meaningful statement since he has been a part of units that have included back-to-back first-round picks in Brandon Aiyuk and N’Keal Harry.





Daniels’ targets this year, while inexperienced at the collegiate level, were highly-touted recruits coming in. Freshmen receivers LV Bunkley-Shelton (No. 86 in the 2020 Rivals 100) and 6’6 four-star recruit Johnny Wilson will have big roles alongside Darby. This is why the ASU quarterback himself is quite bullish regarding the aerial weapons he will have at his disposal in 2020.





“The guys that came in at receiver this year, those are the future of what the coaching staff is recruiting,” Daniels stated. “We got Prentice (Gill) … new receiving coach, so he’s recruiting these guys that he wants for the future. Those are guys that could potentially come in and play right away. That’s the guys that we want. Guys that can come in and play right away and fight for a job. And we just want guys that (are) going to come in and compete, help us win and get to our goals we want to get to.”





While Bunkley-Shelton has not played with Daniels at the college level yet, the two already have a connection as they played in the Ground Zero seven-on-seven club during their high school days. Their connection these days is just an extension of productive previous interactions on the field.





“I know that he’s a good route runner. He knows how to get open,” Daniels explained. “He has deceptive speed. He’s just eager to learn. He’s always asking questions. He knows his stuff. He catches the ball.”





Daniels has also known Wilson since high school and has been impressed with his cerebral approach to the game.





“His football intelligence,” Daniels said. “He knows a lot. He’s able to learn fast and get a good grasp of the offense being here for that short amount of time.”





While COVID-19 has forced official team activities to be shuttered for several months, Daniels said he was able to maximize the unexpected extended downtime in two separate areas. First off, he said it helped the offense take a “more in-depth” look at their goals for the season. He added that the hiatus also helped him bulk up his much-discussed slight frame.