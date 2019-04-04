Recruitment still open 🙏🏾



July 16 the commitment ... pic.twitter.com/7fM5ZAYrVa — Jay Maclin ² (@jaymaclin2x) April 3, 2019

Jay Maclin’s announcement date may be a good three months away, but his current recruiting picture is quite clear. The Kirkwood, Missouri wide receiver listed his short list today and the Sun Devils are one of those programs that have resonated with Maclin quite a bit.

“Things are going real well with Arizona State,” Maclin said, “and I’m trying to set up a visit with (wide receivers) coach Fisher. I’ve been thinking about visiting this month or next month. They got good academics and education is very important to me. I love good weather and I look forward to that and seeing their campus.

“I really like coach Herm Edwards and I’m a big fan of him. I really like how he teaches his players about life outside of football. I have a very good relationship with coach Fisher and he’s very cool and laid back. Some coaches out there pressure you to commit and he always tells me to ‘take your time. Be patient and don’t rush anything.’ He's a real good person that wants what’s best for me.” Maclin said that he likes the dynamic aspect of the Sun Devils’ passing game and one wide receiver, in particular, has really drawn him to ASU’s scheme. “I’m a big fan of N’Keal Harry,” Maclin sated, “and he's a big reason why I’m interested in Arizona State. They did a good job moving him inside and outside and that’s how I like to play, and coach Fisher feels that he can move me around the offense like he did with N’Keal. I’m a playmaker who can get open anytime I want, but I want to get faster (reported a 4.6 40-time).”