Jay Maclin’s announcement date may be a good three months away, but his current recruiting picture is quite clear. The Kirkwood, Missouri wide receiver listed his short list today and the Sun Devils are one of those programs that have resonated with Maclin quite a bit.
“Things are going real well with Arizona State,” Maclin said, “and I’m trying to set up a visit with (wide receivers) coach Fisher. I’ve been thinking about visiting this month or next month. They got good academics and education is very important to me. I love good weather and I look forward to that and seeing their campus.
“I really like coach Herm Edwards and I’m a big fan of him. I really like how he teaches his players about life outside of football. I have a very good relationship with coach Fisher and he’s very cool and laid back. Some coaches out there pressure you to commit and he always tells me to ‘take your time. Be patient and don’t rush anything.’ He's a real good person that wants what’s best for me.”
Maclin said that he likes the dynamic aspect of the Sun Devils’ passing game and one wide receiver, in particular, has really drawn him to ASU’s scheme.
“I’m a big fan of N’Keal Harry,” Maclin sated, “and he's a big reason why I’m interested in Arizona State. They did a good job moving him inside and outside and that’s how I like to play, and coach Fisher feels that he can move me around the offense like he did with N’Keal. I’m a playmaker who can get open anytime I want, but I want to get faster (reported a 4.6 40-time).”
The fact that the University of Missouri is where Jay’s older brother and All-Pro wide receiver Jeremy Maclin played at, let alone that program being the hometown school, can undoubtedly give the appearance that the Tigers have the distinct edge for Jay Maclin’s services over ASU and Indiana. While the Kirkwood High School standout is quite aware of that perception, he disagrees with its premise.
“I have other options too,” Maclin commented, “and I’m really going to look into those schools before I make my decision. I visited Missouri just once or twice in the last year, and I’ve never been to Arizona State and Indiana and that’s why I want to visit those schools.”
July 16th, 2018 marks the day when Maclin’s uncle passed away, and since the two were close the wide receiver wanted to honor him and announce his commitment on that date. Maclin added that he would like to wrap up all of his three visits by the end of June and didn’t rule out additional visits to schools such as Memphis, Oklahoma State and Michigan State who have been in close contact in recent weeks and could further enter his recruitment picture with a possible official visit taking place as well assuming they would offer a scholarship. Either way, he doesn’t plan to drag out his decision process.
“When I’m committed, I’m done with all of recruiting,” Maclin remarked, “and I’ll be focused on my high school team. That’s why I want to take my visits early.
“I want to go to a school where I’m comfortable at, so even if the coaches leave I’ll still be comfortable with the players there and be around a good environment. I want to go to a school that will be best for me and my family.”
