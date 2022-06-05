Jaxon Branch talks ASU offer

Length, physicality, work ethic, and route running have all been pivotal factors contributing to Chandler (Ariz.) High School's Jaxon Branch's upward trajectory this spring.

The off-season workload paid some early dividends this week, as the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Class of 2024 wide receiver garnered an offer from Arizona State.

"I had a huge smile on my face (after being offered)," Branch said. "I wasn't really expecting it. Coach Bobby (Wade) and coach (Herm) Edwards basically pulled me to the side and offered me the scholarship during camp. I put a lot of work in, so getting an offer from a big time school is tremendous."

The Wolves' rising junior's pass catching skill set and versatility were on display at ASU's recent passing league tournament. It is the first official offer for Branch, who recently visited the University of Arizona and the University of Oregon unofficially. "He definitely has ball tracking skills," explained Chandler Head coach Rick Garretson. "Jackson has come a long way. He's got length and speed. He's been solid in the weight room. He performed well (at Arizona State camp)...Really, there's not a route that he can't run, and there isn't a run that he didn't run the other night."