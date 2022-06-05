Jaxon Branch talks ASU offer
Length, physicality, work ethic, and route running have all been pivotal factors contributing to Chandler (Ariz.) High School's Jaxon Branch's upward trajectory this spring.
The off-season workload paid some early dividends this week, as the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Class of 2024 wide receiver garnered an offer from Arizona State.
"I had a huge smile on my face (after being offered)," Branch said. "I wasn't really expecting it. Coach Bobby (Wade) and coach (Herm) Edwards basically pulled me to the side and offered me the scholarship during camp. I put a lot of work in, so getting an offer from a big time school is tremendous."
The Wolves' rising junior's pass catching skill set and versatility were on display at ASU's recent passing league tournament. It is the first official offer for Branch, who recently visited the University of Arizona and the University of Oregon unofficially.
"He definitely has ball tracking skills," explained Chandler Head coach Rick Garretson.
"Jackson has come a long way. He's got length and speed. He's been solid in the weight room. He performed well (at Arizona State camp)...Really, there's not a route that he can't run, and there isn't a run that he didn't run the other night."
Branch has shown promise after transitioning from JV to Varsity. Garretson said he's most pleased with Branch's high order commitment to academics and consistent performance in the classroom.
Class of 2024 defensive back and Branch's teammate at Chandler, Kennedy Urlacher, was also offered by the Sun Devils following his camp performance.
Chandler HS is just getting started with a number of camps and skill development work this spring/summer.
They will head to Tucson for the University of Arizona Big Man Challenge and passing tournament on Monday. They are also slated to play in the team camp in Northern Arizona on June 11. They culminate it all with a skill camp at San Diego State.
Buying into the workload and developing a thirst for the in-house competition has helped Branch realize his potential, as Garretson explained. He's also quickly developed a grasp for the offense.
"We've got high quality defenders," Garretson explained. "(Our receivers) see success and how to run certain routes and schemes and things of that nature."
Branch cited camaraderie and tight bonds on and off the field as aspects that have enabled this young receiving corps and Class of 2024 quarterback and Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola to gel at the event.
"I think it's our chemistry," said Branch of what enabled this core to develop a rapport. "We all hang out together off the field. We're just athletes who stick together."
