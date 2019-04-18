Phoenix Mountain Pointe frontcourt player Jalen Graham didn’t have to look that far to see what it means to be a hometown hero for the ASU basketball team. Outgoing senior Zylan Cheatham, a virtual carbon copy physically to Graham was quite the role model to have and to make him realize that he made the right decision to pledge to Arizona State and ultimately sign yesterday with the Sun Devils.

“I sat down with him once and he told me how much the coaching staff cares about you which is why they are going to get on you to play better. That’s what I need and watching Zylan and how he plays, I believe everything he said.”

“He practices like he plays, being aggressive, diving for balls,” Graham said of Cheatham. “You don’t see that with a lot of players. So, you watch that over the course of the season and you know ‘wow, this is what I need to be as a player’ That’s what you have to become to help the team.





Granted, even though playing close to home by Graham’s own admission “wasn't the number one reason” for wanting to play for ASU, it did play a significant factor.

“I’m a big family person,” Graham remarked. “It was very special being with my family when I signed with ASU. You don’t often see that with other kids. Seeing how excited my mom was for me, made me very excited to sign. Playing close to home and seeing my mom, my sister or my brother whenever I want is great.”

Role models and strong sense of family aside, Graham had to also have a strong sentiment of choosing a successful program to spend his collegiate years at. Graham said that he was committed to Santa Clara, ironically coached by Bobby Hurley’s predecessor at ASU, Herb Sendek, that he felt that he rushed his decision.

When ASU offered, other high major programs such as Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Nevada extended offers too in a short period of time and really changed his outlook on how to approach the recruiting process.

He committed to the hometown school during his official visit with ASU just ahead of its much-anticipated matchup with Kansas. Needless to say, that just a day or two later and following ASU’s first-ever home win over a no. 1 ranked team, Graham’s decision was validated and then some. Witnessing up close one of the best Pac-12 finishes this century and a second consecutive NCAA tournament berth was just further proof that he made the right decision.

“It was fun watching the team you’re going to play for do so well,” Graham commented. “It makes you feel really good seeing young players on there doing well and it helps you a lot. I liked seeing the intensity they played with on both ends of the court and how aggressive they were. Playing hard defensively is a big part of my game and I liked how aggressive they were on defense. They made me feel that I can come and impact the team and that’s what the ASU coaches want me to do.

“I’m coming in a little on the young side (Graham turns 18 in May), and the coaches told me I have a lot of potential. So, that’s exciting to hear. They said that with my length (wingspan measured at 7-3) and my size I can really help, and also be a very efficient player because of my basketball I.Q. They like how I finish plays, rebound the ball…that’s what they think I can bring to the table.”

As a senior for the Pride Graham averaged 15.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.6 blocks for a 22-7 squad that lost in the state quarterfinals. Due to illness, he played in just 19 games and wishes he could have helped his team more than he did in his last go-around at the school.

“It was an OK season,” Graham said. “You always want to win the championship but sadly we couldn't get there. I had fun playing with my teammates, but I was mad that I couldn't be there for them all the time.”

Graham noted that the two months between now and his official arrival on campus will simply be defined by “basketball and the weight room…repeat every day.” The frontcourt player who comes in at 215 lbs. is aiming for a season starting weight of 225-230 and eventually reaching a weight of 235-240 while naturally maintaining his athleticism. He looks forward to the pickup games with his teammates over the summer that often also feature current NBA players who live and/or train the valley that can help enhance his game.

“I just want to be ready to impact the team as a freshman, even if that means coming off the bench,” Graham stated. “I just want to help the team any way I can to win games. I want to be a better player, but I’m more focused on the team and helping them get better. If the team does well, I’ll do well. That’s my goal.”

Graham is ASU’s second signee in the late signing period, joining guard Caleb Christopher and the fourth overall 2019 class addition along with local Phoenix Shadow Mountain guard Jaelen House and junior college guard Alonzo Verge, who both signed with ASU in the November early signing period.