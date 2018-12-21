For a couple of weeks now Jalen Graham knew that he wanted to stay home and play for the Sun Devils. During his official visit with the school ahead of ASU’s much-anticipated matchup with Kansas, the local Phoenix Mountain Pointe forward decided to deliver the good news to the coaches.

Committed‼️ #ASUTwitter #ASU go Sun Devils!!!! Would like to thank God, my friends, and family for everything they do for me. @SuzGraham2 @jenahhgraham @CoachEason pic.twitter.com/HP21Adj0zn

“It was an easy decision,” Graham admitted. “They obviously have a great coaching staff. My family is here (on the visit) so it was an easy decision. It’s a good team that’s on the rise and going up. Coach Burno has been recruiting me from ASU, and he's like my old coach, coach (Duane) Eason, a New Jersey guy who’s straight up with you. He’s always honest with you and I like that.

“I liked how Bobby Hurley changed the program, they’re no. 20 in the country now and hosting no. 1 team tomorrow. I want to be part of something big when they’re doing here locally.”

Graham is averaging 16.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.5 blocks for the 10-3 Pride this season.

With all the buzz regarding Saturday night’s matchup, Graham said the timing of his visit and decision wasn’t necessarily planned to take place this weekend, but he’s certainly happy it worked out this way.

“It’s cool that I got to visit and commit the weekend of the Kansas game,” Graham commented. “I know I can help them out next year because they’re losing Zylan (Cheatham) and they told me that I can bring athleticism to the 4 or 5 positions. They wanted a player like me who can run, play defense, be a rim protector, a player that score and help set up his teammates. I try to model my game after Anthony Davis, but we can’t have the unibrow (laughs).

“Before I get to college, I want to work on my perimeter shot, playing facing up and my perimeter defense.”

The forward was previously committed to Santa Clara, ironically coached by Hurley’s predecessor at ASU, Herb Sendek. Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and Grand Canyon were some of Graham’s other offers.

Graham is planning to sign in the late signing period which begins April 17th, 2019 and join the team that summer. The forward is the Sun Devils’ third pledge joins local Phoenix Shadow Mountain guard Jaelen House and junior college guard Alonzo Verge, both who signed with ASU in the November early period.