Jaden Rashada enjoys his Tempe visit, ASU's culture

It’s not only the 2022 recruits who were ready to pounce and take advantage of a revived recruiting calendar allowing them to visit with coaches on campuses. ASU had a handful of four-star 2023 prospects coming in for unofficial visits, highlighted by Pittsburg, Calif. Top-75 prospect and four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada.

If the surname sounds familiar, that is because his father, Harlen Rashada was a safety for the Sun Devils between 1992-4. Yet, the ASU quarterback told Devils Digest credited his father for not pressuring him to follow in his footsteps, which probably helped the younger Rashada to already form a very favorable opinion of Arizona State.

“Today was the first time I got to see all the facilities,” Rashada said. “They have a super good coaching staff, with coach Herm and coach Hill. I really like the culture there, and how everyone is connected like a family. Coach Hill told me that he loves my athleticism and what I can do in that offense if I go there. Watching them last year, I liked the offense that they were running because it is evenly attacking on both points of the ball. They run the ball as much as they pass it. I know in the COVID year, it was a little harder for them to open up the (passing) playbook, but I know they're they plan on picking it up, and they're a program that's is only going up from here.

"I like how coach Herm having a team that is player-led and not being in control of everything. At some point, it has to be in your (the players') hands. He asked me, 'what is your purpose? You don't have to answer that right now, and if you don't find out in two years. It's okay.' He said that by the time I'll leave home for college, I would find it out."

Jaden Rashada with ASU QB Jayden Daniels (Jaden Rashada Instagram)

Rashada is also able to further learn about ASU’s offensive philosophy from the person who actually guides this unit every Saturday, quarterback Jayden Daniels. The two have talked on multiple occasions, with the last one taking place during last weekend's Steve Clarkson’s QB Retreat.

“Something Jayden told me was that they the coaches are always gonna put you in the best position possible,” Rashada recalled. “So, you just got out and trust it, and he had only good things to say about ASU.”

And much like Daniels in high school, Rashada being labeled a gifted dual-threat quarterback tends to over highlight his running skills while indirectly diminishing his passing prowess. And much like the Arizona State signal-caller, this ASU prospect takes exception with anyone who doesn't believe that he’s still not a well-rounded quarterback at this point of his career.