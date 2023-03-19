After a recruiting process that took several twists and turns, Jaden Rashada eventually ended up right where he wanted to be.





A place that felt like home and a program already rich with his family’s football legacy.





The son of former Arizona State defensive back Harlen Rashada soaked it all in when he first arrived. Rashada’s father told him before that he “had the time of his life playing football” in maroon and gold. Now, Rashada knows exactly what he meant.





“The first day of spring ball, I just rode to campus on my bike,” Rashada said after the Sun Devils wrapped up their first week of spring practice Saturday. “I couldn’t stop smiling. I’m just grateful to be in a healthy, good situation.”





Rashada, a four-star quarterback recruit from Pittsburg, Calif., who was previously committed to Florida and Miami, got started later than most newcomers. Rashada’s first day with the team was on Monday, the first time Arizona State could put the fruits of their labor in the offseason to the test on a live-action field. The hustle and bustle of the college practice atmosphere could easily overwhelm an unsuspecting freshman, even of Rashada’s caliber, especially given the rapid pace head coach Kenny Dillingham set as a standard from the first drill period.





It’s hard to stay in the shadows when your name was documented to a feverish degree up until it came time to put pen to paper and choose a final destination. Rashada has been worked into the quarterback room gradually with patience. He takes his reps last after observing the veterans in the room throw and hearing the feedback from offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin.





“I kind of got thrown in there, but it helped me more because you’re just sitting back and learning everything,” Rashada said. “Watching, you know, not in a rush to go out and put out something that is not a clean rep. So I would say that’s been helping me the most.”





The approach has allowed Rashada to gain enough confidence to showcase what made him a top prospect at football’s most important position in the first place. The snappy release, strong arm, and tight spirals, which zip at a high velocity toward the numbers of his receivers, were evident on Saturday. Rashada even took a few snaps under center in the team’s last 11-on-11 period of the day.





“I’ve just been trying to learn it,” Rashada commented. “It’s nothing impossible. I’ve just been enjoying the process. It’s not going to come overnight, so I’m staying patient and grateful to be here.”





When a reportedly large NIL deal with a Florida booster collective fell through, Rashada turned to his connection with Dillingham. In a post announcing his commitment to Arizona State on social media, Rashada mentioned he had chosen “a school where the head coach has always had my back.” In his short time back in the valley, Dillingham has continued to foster his reputation as a transparent recruiter – an aspect that has been apparent to Rashada since the beginning.





“That was like when he announced his job at Oregon,” Rashada recalled when asked about his first impressions of the 32-year-old coach. “He reached out to me, and our relationship just grew from there. We were talking every day, every other day, just building a genuine relationship.





“I was actually going to commit to Oregon because of him, and he was like, ‘take your visits, take your time.’ It was never him rushing anything since he always gave me the real with everything. That’s probably why I ended up here.”





***





Arizona State’s quarterback room is deep to begin spring camp. Five scholarship signal callers are on the roster, including Rashada, Trenton Bourguet, who threw for 1,490 yards and 11 touchdowns in six games last season, who along with redshirt freshman Bennett Meredith are the only returning quarterbacks. All those players will be challenged by a pair of transfers, Jacob Conover and Drew Pyne.