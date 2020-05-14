Robert Jackson didn’t know much about ASU. He knew it was out west. He knew Herm Edwards was the coach. And he knew they hadn’t reached out.

Then the Sun Devils’ co-defensive coordinator, Antonio Pierce showed up at his high school just north of Philadelphia in late January. There he was, three-thousand miles away from Tempe, on the East Coast for a recruiting road trip.

Later that day on the phone, Pierce introduced himself. The former Super Bowl champ explained what he and Arizona State were all about. Less than a day after their first words, Pierce offered Jackson.

“It was completely out of the blue,” Jackson said of Pierce’s call. “He was just telling me, from my measurements, that my potential is through the roof… And then for my size already, that this could be a blessing. “He was just talking to me and giving me background on the program and on himself. Just giving a general feel of the whole (recruiting process) … I remember being very excited about the whole thing.” And Jackson, a 2021 defensive end, was exactly what brought Pierce close to the Atlantic Ocean. ASU’s main priority in year three of the Herm Edwards era is height in the trenches. They are seeking players who can, physically, match up with any team in the country and the lengthy frames to bat down passes at the line. The Sun Devil staff determined tall defensive linemen ran aplenty in the East Coast recruiting well. And at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, Jackson may as well be the prototype.

“I was just very happy that, of all people, he came down,” Jackson said. “It really put a big emphasis onto (ASU). It gave me a new view of things because I didn’t know I was good enough for schools that high, that good.” Jackson’s undervaluing of his own stock stems little from his actual football talent. How confident could you be after playing a grand total of one year of football. Before last season, Robert Jackson had no problem telling anyone that he was a basketball player and a basketball player only. The Archbishop Wood football coach had been hounding him for two years to join, telling him a scholarship was sure to come for a 6-foot-5 defensive lineman, regardless of experience. Then Wood hired Kyle Adkins as its head coach before Jackson’s senior season. Just as his predecessor did, Adkins tried to get the big man into some cleats. “I thought I would just play to stay in shape for basketball. Just have a little fun,” Jackson said. “I grew to like it. I like it a lot better than basketball (now). I like the physical contact and getting after the quarterback is real fun.”