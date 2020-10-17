ASUDevils - Jack Jones feeling more comfortable at ASU, with new defense

In the 2019 season, Arizona State was introduced to a new defensive back in their secondary. Yet, Jack Jones was no stranger to the Pac-12. Jones spent his first two years in college football playing for ASU’s 2020 opening opponent, USC.





Jones played for current ASU co-defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce’s at Long Beach Poly High School, becoming one of the country’s most sought-after prospects before committing his talents to the Trojans. Jones, who was a five-star prospect appeared in all 13 games his freshman year and started all 14 games at corner in his sophomore year.





After an off the field incident following his sophomore campaign, Jones transferred to Moorpark (Calif.) College, and in turn, found his way back to his high school coach, Pierce, by transferring to ASU ahead of the 2019 season.





“The 2019 season, I was coming from a bad situation,” Jones admitted. “Coming into this season, I feel way better.”





Jones got a feel for Tempe in 2019, making an instant impact for the Sun Devils, contributing in all 13 games and collecting 45 tackles, 13 pass breakups, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. Two of those picks came in ASU’s victory in the Territorial Cup against Arizona. However beyond the stats sheet, for Jones, it was the integration of being reunited with Pierce that made the year so special.





“The impact AP had on me was life-changing,” Jones explained. “Two years ago, I was in a situation where I didn’t know if I was going to play football again, and you know, he kind of put me back on my feet, and I got to take it and run with it.”





Another coach on the Sun Devil coaching staff who has had a significant impact on Jones’ life is defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins.





Hawkins, who was a four-year letterman corner and safety at USC from 2014-2017, played with Jones during the young corner’s first two years in Southern California. Hawkins was a graduate assistant for USC in 2019 before joining the ASU coaching staff ahead of the 2020 season.





“Coach Hawkins he's always been an older guy and been a guy I looked up to, even when I was at SC, and we played on the same field together,” Jones explained. “He's always been that coach, you know, and always been that mentor, even if it was on or off the field.”





With his mentors, Pierce and Hawkins, both instrumental members in Jones’ football life, the redshirt senior is now extremely comfortable in Tempe. So comfortable in fact, that Jones has let out his competitive, chirpy nature on the field more than ever, not only to hold himself accountable but also the entire defense.





“I'm a chirpy guy; I'm going to talk. That's just type of game style I play,” Jones described. “But I really try to do it for our own purposes because if I can get our own defense fired up, I feel like we can be unbeatable. I feel like nobody can beat us if everybody's playing on their A-game.”

