Iowa State Preview

ASU's postseason journey begins at a place that seemed improbable when the 2024 campaign kicked off: ranked as the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Championship Game. Iowa State stands between the Sun Devils and the conference crown, so let’s examine what we can expect from the Cyclones on Saturday in Arlington, Tex.

















Iowa State Offense













Perhaps lost in the shuffle of some high-performing offensive skill players across the Big 12 is the play of Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht, a redshirt sophomore who has helped the Cyclones have one of the nation’s most prolific pairs of wide receivers in 2024.













On the year, Becht has completed 59.22% of his passes for 3,021 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also serves as a viable running threat with 272 net rushing yards and seven touchdowns.













This season, Becht, an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection for 2024, has eight games with at least 250 passing yards with a season-high of 383 yards against Kansas on Nov. 9. He also had 97 rushing yards and two touchdowns against UCF on Oct. 19. Becht’s collegiate career passing high came in last year’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Memphis when he threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns in a losing effort.













On the ground, the Cyclones feature a committee-style approach, with three rushers having tallied between 89 and 125 carries on the year.













At the top of the list is Carson Hansen, who leads the team with 125 carries for 618 yards and an impressive 11 touchdowns this year. Additionally, the 6-2 220-pound Hansen has lost just seven total yards on his 125 carries this season. Hansen also has eight receptions for 74 yards.













Hansen has not recorded a 100-yard game this year, but he played three straight games in November with at least 90 yards, including a season-high 97 against Baylor. He also has four multi-touchdown games this year, including a season-best three scores against West Virginia.













Abu Sama III is second on the team with 547 yards on 113 carries with a pair of scores with eight receptions for 58 yards as well.













Sama had a triple-digit day against Houston with 101 rushing yards on 11 carries. His contributions have been hit-or-miss this year, as he has six games with 36 or fewer rushing yards but also three games with 74 or more.













Jaylon Jackson ranks third on the team with 373 rushing yards on 89 carries with two touchdowns, along with seven catches for 41 yards with a score. Jackson previously played for both Lamar and Eastern Michigan before transferring to Iowa State. He had a touchdown for Eastern Michigan in their 2022 upset of ASU in Tempe.













This season, more than half of Jackson’s rushing totals came across a two-game stretch in late September and early October when he ran for 96 yards against Houston, and then the next week, he rushed for 107 yards against Baylor. In fact, he has not surpassed 20 rushing yards in a game since that effort against Baylor on Oct. 5.













In the passing game, Iowa State boasts what could be the best pair of wide receivers in the country. The Cyclones are the only FBS team currently with multiple 1,000-yard receivers.













Jayden Higgins leads the way with 80 receptions for 1,068 yards with nine touchdowns. He ranks 11th nationally in receiving yards, 15th in receptions per game, and tied for 15th in touchdown receptions.













Higgins, a 2024 Second-Team All-Big 12 selection, has four 100-yard games this year with a season-best of 155 versus Utah. Also, he has been very consistently productive throughout the regular season, as he has eight games this year, between 53 and 79 receiving yards. He also has five games this year with at least eight receptions, including a season-high ten against Texas Tech.













A major score for Iowa State in the transfer portal, Higgins came to the Cyclones prior to the 2023 season after two seasons at Eastern Kentucky.













For whatever it’s worth, his performance last week against Kansas State was his lowest statistical output of the year, with season-lows of three receptions for 53 yards, though he did score a touchdown.













Not far behind is Jaylin Noel, who has 67 catches for 1,013 yards with six scores. Noel is currently tied for 19th nationally in receiving yards and 35th in receptions per game.













Noel, an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 choice this season, has four 100-yard games in 2024, including a season-high 167 yards against Kansas. His production has been somewhat limited, as across the past three games, he has posted 37, 41, and 43 receiving yards. He has also recorded six or more receptions on five occasions this year, including a season-best eight on two occasions.













Higgins and Noel figure to be joined in the starting lineup by Beni Ngoyi, who has two receptions for 27 yards in 12 games this year.













At tight end, Benjamin Brahmer and Stevo Klotz are listed as the primary contributors for Iowa State.













The 6-foot-7 Brahmer has ten receptions for 179 yards with one touchdown in seven games this year, while Klotz, who is listed as a tight end but also excels as an H-back/fullback, has seven receptions for 93 yards with a touchdown. Klotz was recently named the Second-Team All-Big 12 fullback for 2024, while Brahmer was an Honorable Mention pick.













The Iowa State offensive line likely will feature former Princeton transfer Jalen Travis at left tackle, former Wisconsin transfer Dylan Barrett and left guard, either Jarrod Hufford or Jim Bonifas at center, Brendan Black at right guard, and Tyler Miller at right tackle.













Hufford and Travis were both named Honorable Mention All-Big 12 earlier this week.













Iowa State Offense Summary













Statistically on a national scale, Iowa State currently ties for 23rd in sacks allowed (1.25 per game), ties for 27th in turnovers lost (12), ranks 36th in passing offense (258.0), 41st in total offense (422.6), while the Cyclones also tie for 43rd in team tackles for loss allowed (4.83 per game) and rank 44th in scoring offense (31.2), 56th in third down conversion percentage (.419), tie for 61st in red zone offense (.855) and place 65th in rushing offense (164.6).













Naturally, the numbers tell you that Iowa State will look to its superstar receiving duo to pass, pass, and pass again and sprinkle in some impactful runs by its group of rushers.













Without a doubt, this will be the greatest test to date this season for the Sun Devil cornerbacks and pass defense as a whole, and the level to which ASU is impacted by the Iowa State pass game will likely be a major determining factor in the game's final score.