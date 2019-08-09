The tight end position for the Arizona State football team has not been a strength for a long time but with good recruiting and some positional movement, the Sun Devils are featuring a deep tight end unit that could be a force in 2019.

Needless to say that their position coach embraces that prospect.





“…We recruited a really good tight end in Nolan (Matthews), moved Curtis (Hodges) over so all of a sudden my room got a lot better.” tight ends’ coach Donnie Yantis said. “…I feel that we’ve got better players than we have in the past couple of years.”





In 2018, the tight end position for the Sun Devils was not an integral part of the ASU offense. Tight ends caught a combined 14 passes for 75 yards and no touchdowns in offensive coordinator Rob Likens’ first year running the Sun Devil offense.





However, ASU now features three to four tight ends who could be seeing a lot of action this season.





“I think we’re a year older, Yantis stated. “…Our room is a lot better…I’m blessed to be able to have four guys that we can trust that are athletic and can make plays for us.”





Head coach Herm Edwards even said he envisions running 13 personnel, a formation with three tight ends utilized at once. Yantis said he agrees with Edwards and says running thirteen personnel could help the Sun Devils tremendously.





“…We’ve got some guys who can protect and all three of them can run routes so we’re really excited about their progress and you know anything we can do to help us win,” Yantis stated. “That’s our goal and if our tight ends, any of them can help us win that’s the goal to help us win a championship.”





The tight end unit while talented this season is relatively inexperienced, with redshirt-senior Tommy Hudson being the only tight end on the roster with true experience at the position at the college level. Matthews is a true freshman, Hodges is getting his first taste of tight end after moving over from wide receiver and the fourth tight end on the roster, redshirt-junior Jared Bubak has only played on special teams so far in his ASU career.





Despite the inexperience, Yantis has been pleased with what he has seen so far through eight preseason practices.





“It has been very good,” Yantis remarked. “A lot of learning. We’re young a little bit. You know a couple of those guys are young or new at the position but overall I’m encouraged by their progress and I think we’re trending up at that position so I’m excited about our guys.”





One of the ways Yantis says the tight ends have been progressing so far in preseason practice is by learning from the veteran, leader of the squad, Tommy Hudson.





“He’s a warrior,” Yantis said. “Coach on the field. Selfless. Wants to do anything to help the team. Wants to do anything to help those young guys.”





Yantis elaborated on Hudson being the “coach” of the unit saying Hudson will help him out coaching the young guys during drills and is not afraid to tell his teammates when they are doing something wrong.





As for the inexperienced tight ends on the team, Yantis has been proud of the work they have been doing in practice and their progressions so far.





Matthews, the true freshman three-star tight end according to rivals.com, came into preseason practice with lofty goals, which Yantis says he has been living up to.





He’s a young pup…and he’s doing well,” Yantis remarked. “He’s learning every day. He’s a sponge. Every day is a new day learning new things, new techniques on routes, pad level on run, pass (protection), using his feet, keeping his eyes up. He’s doing really, really well so we’re excited. He’s got in; made some big-time plays, which shows what type of player we thought he was when we recruited him. “





Yantis is excited about the progress of Hodges at his new position saying he has put on 15-20 pounds in the offseason. He said Hodges is adjusting to the position well and said having someone 6’7 at the tight end position is “what you want.”





Yantis said Hodges has bought in to playing the tight end position and praised his blocking.





“…He’s improved immensely with his technique and his pad level,” Yantis stated. “And that’s critical in doing the right things and understanding scheme. You’ve got to understand fronts and coverages and those guys are doing that every day so he’s learning.”





Yantis also praised Bubak despite the fact he has been falling out of the rotation in practice.





“Jared has improved immensely,” Yantis said. “We trust him wholeheartedly to go in and do anything we want him to do. He’s a team player and every single day he continues to improve. Doesn’t make hardly any mental mistakes and does everything with effort.”





One of the areas Yantis stressed was run blocking, saying it is the most important aspect of his unit this season. The Sun Devils feature reigning Pac-12 rushing champion Eno Benjamin and Yantis said they want to lead the conference in rushing again.





“…We want to insert ourselves as an offensive lineman and give us a sixth offensive lineman or seventh if we’re in 12 personnel or eight if we’re in 13 and help that young man (Benjamin) run the football,” Yantis said.





Yantis said so far in the preseason, his unit has been doing a good job living up to the goals he set for them coming into camp. He said his group has done a good job buying in.





“Our goal is everyday…be able to align properly and know your assignment and execute your assignment and make plays,” Yantis stated. “It’s a lineman assignment, make plays. That’s our goal every single day and our guys have embraced that.”





