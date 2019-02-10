If you’re an Arizona State fan, you’re probably very confused. However, at this moment, at least, you’re probably very excited. And you should be.







This weekend was weird. It featured one of the worst fathomable losses in conference play, and no doubt the best possible win — a 75-63 home victory over the Washington Huskies Saturday night — in the span of 72 hours.





In a way, though, weird is normal.





In a way, this was the most on-brand weekend of ASU basketball of the season.





“I think bad teams, or just average teams, mediocre teams would go in the tank after a game like (Washington State), where you’re beaten the way we were beaten,” head coach Bobby Hurley said.





“Guys responded,” added redshirt senior forward Zylan Cheatham added. “We played the way we know we can play.





The Sun Devils have founded their 2018-19 legacy — and this was true last year, too, somewhat — on inconsistency. That sounds negative at face value, and sometimes it has been, very much so, but Saturday night made it pretty clear that that’s not always the case.





This season, each in the span of a ten days or less, ASU…





...nearly beat Nevada on a neutral floor, then barely beat Georgia and lost by 16 at Vanderbilt.





...beat then-No. 1 Kansas then lost to Princeton at home.





...lost to Utah by 10, then beat Colorado by 22.





...lost to Stanford by 14 and then swept the Oregon schools.





...beat Arizona for the first time under Bobby Hurley, then lost a Quadrant 4 game in blowout fashion to Washington State, and then, Saturday night, beat the undisputed best team in the Pac-12.





Each in the span of 10 days or less.





“That’s college basketball,” Hurley said. “You’re going to have nights where you’re not yourself.”





Some perspective on Washington — the Huskies had a decent non-conference, going 9-4 and suffering losses only to high-caliber opponents like Auburn and Gonzaga. They then opened Pac-12 play by ripping off 10 straight wins and entered Saturday as a NET Top 30 team with a four-game stranglehold on the conference standings.





So, of course, ASU picked Saturday to perform as the complete polar opposite of the version of itself that lost to Washington State by 21 Thursday night.





“It was terrible, the vibe was terrible,” junior forward Romello White said of Thursday’s postgame. “We knew after losing to them that we can’t come to this game with our heads down.”





For starters, the Sun Devils shot the lights out of the ball. After a 34 percent field-goal shooting performance and a 5-of-33 three-point clip in the WSU loss, ASU shot an absolutely blistering 61 percent from the field.





The Sun Devils opened the second half by connecting on eight of their first 11 shot attempts — they ultimately shot 65 percent on the half — as they pushed their lead to its largest of the night, 54-37 at the nine-minute mark.





Oh, and they did it against a zone defense — one of the better zone defenses in the country, coached by Mike Hopkins, the protégé of legendary Hall-of-Fame Syracuse coach and 2-3 zone aficionado Jim Boeheim. You know, the program’s noted kryptonite of the past two seasons.





“The way Washington plays their zone, they really extend it, and they don’t really focus on the three-point line,” redshirt senior forward Zylan Cheatham said. “Any time we were able to get it to the high post that was pretty much the center of the defense.”





Individuals’ outings were night-and-day as well, specifically in the case of White, who shot 8-of-9 from the field and scored 17 points while grabbing eight boards. Thursday, he scored just four points.





“I just want to see that every night from him,” Hurley said. “The way he was going after the offensive rebounds, and not only getting his touches, but he had several big-time offensive rebounds. He set a really good tone in the paint for us.”





Moreover, defensively speaking, ASU was back to its old self — well, at least, itself from a couple of weeks ago.





After surrendering a 40 percent three-point night — not to mention a 51 percent performance in the first half — to Washington State, the Sun Devils shut down the Huskies’ three-point attack, holding the Pac-12’s second-best shooting team to a 3-of-16 first half and a 10-of-32 overall mark.





“Everyone saw the game against Washington State, and I’m not making any excuses at all,” Hurley said. “We found them on a good week.”





“We really defended to our ability level and what we’re capable of doing,” he added.





So, the good? ASU got the win it needed in order to start erasing what was an absolute rock-bottom of a loss. It got the best possible win in conference play and is the only Pac-12 team to get it yet. Furthermore, in beating Washington, the Sun Devils became one of less than 25 teams in the country to have four or more Quadrant 1 wins on their résumé.





The bad? They’re still the same team that has yet to truly build on wins like this. They’re still one of just three teams in the NET Top 100 with multiple Quadrant 4 losses.





Eventually, that will have to stop. It’s going to have to stop soon, too, because ASU is still fighting an uphill battle into the NCAA Tournament.





It’s quite likely that “Bobby Hurley still hasn’t swept a road series at ASU” and “ASU made the NCAA Tournament” can’t be simultaneously true statements when mid-March rolls around, and five of the seven remaining games are away from Tempe.





“(Beating Washington) shows what we’re capable of, and the potential there,” Hurley said, “if we could just harness that and bottle it and bring it with us everywhere we go.”





In short, two days ago, the Sun Devils’ mind-bogglingly mercurial nature was a poison. Saturday, it was an antidote. This has been the overwhelming trend of the 2018-19 season.





This win can be a catapult. It can vault the Sun Devils to the next level. Nevertheless, so could have Mississippi State, and so could have Kansas.





ASU knows it’s time to change that narrative.





“I think we played the way we know we can play,” Cheatham said. “I think we need to use this game as a building block, as opposed to a high point of our season.”