



It’s often been said that teams are usually where they deserve to be the more the season continues to play out, and for the No. 17 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12), things are no different.

In looking at ASU’s results through the first half of this 2019 season, underdogs wouldn’t seem an appropriate moniker for the team- especially the defense- considering their road victories over then No. 18 Michigan State and then No. 15 California. Yet, that’s where they’ve stood before three of their four matchups this season against power-five opponents, at least according to most official betting lines.

With Saturday’s forecast in Salt Lake City currently projecting rain during the contest scheduled for 4 p.m. local time- the Sun Devils may very well be in for their third defensive battle of the season when they visit the No. 13 Utah Utes. “Me personally, I’m focused on making sure we get the win,” Junior Tillman safety Evan Fields said. “Everybody’s been talking about their defense, the same way they did against Michigan State, so we’re just planning to do the same thing we did there.”

This contest will feature two of the Pac-12’s top three defenses in terms of yards and points per game allowed, with Utah ranking second and ASU right behind them in each category, Oregon being the one team that’s ahead in both.

Although the disparity between the two teams is significant, with Utah allowing 271.5 yards per game and 13.2 points, and ASU allowing 354.5 yards per game and 17.7 points, both units are in the upper echelon of the conference, as each’s respective ranking as a team suggests.

Still, even with both teams currently ranked amongst the nation’s top 17 teams, this game will air on Pac-12 Network, reaching tens of millions fewer homes than it would be televised nationally on ESPN. This is due to the conflicting interests of fans and the conference, which is explained far more extensively here.