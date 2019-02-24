Playing at a Group of Five conference school, Rice defensive lineman Roe Wilkins certainly had the proverbial chip on his shoulder to prove to himself and others that he can play for a Power Five program. As it currently stands, the graduate transfer is poised to join a Pac-12 team as he already visited the University of Arizona a couple of weeks ago and ASU this past weekend.

“I liked all the coaches and everything about it,” Wilkins said of his time in Tempe. “It seemed like a very good environment and a team that is heading in the right direction. I was hosted by (ASU center) Cohl Cabral and he told me that ‘what you see is what you get.’ Everything is out in front and the best players play. He talked about the family atmosphere but wasn't pressing me and just let the school sell itself. It’s a good family environment to come into and play immediately. So, it seems like a good situation.

“I was surprised how well they handle the nutrition aspect because that’s big for me. I was definitely impressed by the strength coach (Joe Connolly) and by coach Herm. This was my first time in Phoenix and I loved the town. There’s plenty of stuff to do. I want to study business and they definitely have a great business school and have academic advisors in place to help me. The team will do everything they can to prepare me for whatever I need to do to get my degree and talked about all the resources they have.”

“Overall it was really an impressive trip.”

The 6-3 260-pound lineman who prepped at Sour Lake (Tex.) Hardin Jefferson High School was All-Conference USA Honorable Mention in 2017 and 2018. As a junior, he posted a career-high 50 tackles which tied for fourth on his team and was credited with 20 stops in the last four games for the Owls. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

“The (ASU) coaches said that the liked my experience and my motor,” Wilkins stated. “I’ll bring the same effort every down, every game. Full throttle.”

Wilkins noted that ASU head coach Herm Edwards was the main factor that attracted him initially to the Sun Devils as he was seeking out a school to transfer to. Even though this lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan could end up playing for a nine-year veteran of the Philadelphia Eagles, Edwards’ NFL pedigree and stories about one of the Cowboys most legendary coaches resonated quite well on the trip.

“I heard a lot about Arizona State when I was playing for Rice,” Wilkins commented, “and I know that the grass sometimes looks greener and all that…but Arizona State looked like a great fit. He told me some stories about him and Tom Landry, and gave me a little crap because he played for the Eagles…he told me some of his stories in the NFL and him coaching at Arizona State and where they are headed.

“He’s coach Herm and he has a very impressive résumé and who else would you want your coach to be if not someone of that stature?”

Wilkins has also been impressed with his Sun Devils’ recruiting coach, Jamar Cain, and forming a bond with ASU’s defensive line coach has been important in the process as he weighs his options.

“He has been heavily involved in recruiting me,” Wilkins noted. “He’s been the first person to call me and the last person to see me on the visit, dropping me off at the airport. That’s always good to see how much your position coach wants you. Ultimately, he’ll be the person I will spend the most time during the season. He’s the guy that I have to trust the most to give me the tools to get to the next level.

“I certainly liked coach Cain and he knows what he’s doing.”

Wilkins doesn’t plan to visit any other schools before he makes his decision, nor does he have a timetable on when he plans to settle on the college of his choice.

“I’m going to pray on it and talk to my parents,” Wilkins remarked, “and try to make a decision not before too long. I’m ready to be locked down on some team. It was good having my parents on the trip. They enjoyed it and that's all that matters.”

Aside from trying to prove himself at a higher level of competition, Wilkins also draws motivation from his Hardin Jefferson and Rice defensive line teammate Blain Padgett who passed away last year and was a star at Rice and a strong candidate to continue his career at the NFL.

“I’m playing for him and he always played hard,” Wilkins said. “As long as I’m out there I’m going to play hard for him, play hard for my family and give it my all. If I do that it’s all going to work out.”



