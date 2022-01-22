In seeking a new beginning Des Holmes lands in Tempe

Des Holmes had no prior connections to the ASU coaches or players. Entering the transfer portal following a four-year career at Penn State was simply about wanting a better opportunity, and the fact that he had to travel over 2,100 miles for that chance to showcase his skills didn't deter him one bit.

“Knowing I have only one year left to play, I had to take into consideration what was most comfortable for my family and me,” Holmes described. “All of that went into my decision, and it was a blessing to visit Arizona State because that’s where I felt on my visit that this was the best landing spot. After the visit, I knew Arizona State was going to be home because I committed right on the official visit.





“All the guys I met on the visits were really cool. I liked hanging out with them and the coaches. Just visiting the campus itself was really nice. I’m going to be in grad school studying film and media studies, and they have a very good program for that year. This is a new location, and a fresh start was something I really needed in my life, and coming to the West coast was part of that.”





Traveling such a long distance seeking out your new college football home usually follows some measure of familiarity with the program that you are trying to learn more about. In the offensive lineman’s case, though, there were no established relationships that aided the recruitment process, and naturally, this was ultimately an immaterial aspect of this process.





“I didn’t have any prior connections to the school. (Offensive coordinator) Coach Hill was the first one to text me asking if I wanted to go down there for a visit. Other coaches texted me too, so I told them I’d be very interested. Having that FaceTime with my guy AP (defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce) and Coach Herm Edwards and the way they were talking to you, you could tell that they were all business. Coach AP lets you know what you need to know right off the bat. He was always straight up with me. I talked to him a lot, and he would check in on me a lot. So we have a good relationship. I was in the (football) building yesterday, and I went over to his office to say, ‘what’s up?’ He’s a genuine dude, and I appreciate Coach AP.





"Coach Herm being such a real dude… that’s what really struck me and my parents and the things that blew me away the most on the visit. He said, ‘I’m not gonna beat around the bush, and this A, B, and C and this is what it’s going to be like. I’m telling you that what you have is an opportunity here, and this is where this program can take you.’ And I just loved it.





“And that’s what it’s supposed to be when you get to this level, and you’re trying to do things for yourself and your family. I just liked the way they were talking, and I appreciated everything they were saying. So I knew I wanted to get me and my family on the plane out there and check them out.”





The 6-5 310-pound Holmes played 32 games, ten of them last season, for the Nittany Lions both at guard and tackle. Playing mainly in a backup role, he certainly appreciated the faith the Arizona State had in him, viewing him as the possible starter at left tackle.





“The coaches know I will be hard working and bring a lot of grit and massiveness,” Holmes stated. “They know I’m able to have my quarterback’s back and keep him clean.”





Power five schools such as Minnesota, Virginia Tech were pursuing Holmes, who has already been attending classes at ASU and is scheduled to participate in spring practice. He said that he has experienced an “awesome” vibe with his new teammates during strength and conditioning workouts since the semester began. Holmes says that being in such a welcoming environment has truly convinced him that a higher power truly guided him to Tempe.





“I’m a religious person, and I feel that God brought me here,” Holmes explained, “I fully and always trusted his plan. And my mother has always raised me as a young Christian man. I trust in signs from God, and I have had a sign from God to come to this university. I just love it here.





“There’s no pressure on me because I know what I have to do and how I need to perform. I know the type of player I am. So I don’t think there’s pressure I just need to be me.”





