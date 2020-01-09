An effective recruiting process can bridge over long distances such as the 1,880 miles that sperate Buford, Ga. and Tempe, Arizona and defensive back T.Lee is a shining example of that. ASU’s incoming freshman who actually just arrived on campus today shares his football journey with us, details his relationship with ASU and what he expects from himself as an early enrollee.

“The first time I picked up a football was probably around fifth grade or sixth grade when I lived in Jacksonville, Florida. I played running back but I also became a big baseball guy after that. I started out at running back because I just wanted the ball so I can score touchdowns. I loved playing that position. I remember when I was younger in one of my first ever games, Georgia was my favorite team and (running back) Knowshon Moreno was my favorite player. I tried to hurdle over a player like he did and almost broke my wrist (laughs). I did clear him but when I came down, I almost broke my wrist when I landed.

“Baseball was probably my best sport then. I was on the USA National team, and did all the perfect game circuits. So, I ended up quitting football until the eighth grade. But then I told my dad I got to play football. He asked me ‘are you sure you want to do this?’ and I said ‘yes, I’m sure.’ and ever since then I’ve been playing. Looking back, I’m kind of surprised I did quit football for a few years. I was always the one running the ball and was the most energetic player on my team. That’s why I had to get back to it. I was good at baseball but my heart was always in football. “So, when I got to high school it was strictly football. Going into my freshman year I thought I was good enough to get a scholarship to play football in college. I played on a 7 on 7 team called Pro Impact with a lot of top tier guys like (Ohio state cornerback) Shaun Wade who I talk to all the time. I made that team as an eighth-grader. I played some wide receiver as a high school freshman but it was mostly defensive back. I played varsity as a freshman in a high school in Alpharetta, Georgia and I played there as a starter until my junior year when I started at Buford.

“First time I got contacted by an ASU coach was my junior season, I want to say around week 6 or 7. Coach AP (linebackers coach Antonio Pierce) saw me in the weight room, and after that, I called him on the phone and he offered me. Just like that. Being in Georgia I didn’t know much about the school and the only thing I really knew was that I loved the uniforms. Even before I got contacted by Arizona State for the very first time, I was always chose Arizona State playing them on video games because of their uniforms. I always wanted to see what kind of (uniform) combo I could play with.

“Coach Tony White was the Arizona State coach I talked to the most. He was very genuine. On that first call, he showed me that he was different than other coaches who only brought up the good parts of the game. He would critique me and told how he can help out to improve my game. That made a big impression and he was on the money and that’s what really opened my eyes. He was talking about playing with more patience, not backpedaling too fast, how to use my eyes, hands, and hips…stuff like that. “When I went on my first visit to Arizona State, I was really eager to get there. I already visited Nebraska and Virginia and I wanted to check them (ASU) out. I was there in November 2018 for the UCLA game. It was it was a great environment. All the coaches were pumped up, and everybody knew me already. I was very excited to see that. Me and my mom got to talk to coach Herm for the first time and we got to see how chill of a guy he was. That really made an impact. So, I ended up committing after that first visit. I liked how when we talked to him it's not all about football but really about life and everything else. Personal questions really getting to know you. That’s what I like about all the coaches at Arizona State. You can sit down and talk to them about everything, not just football. That really helps you connect deeper with that person.

“I was surprised that I committed that early and to a school far away from home. But the minute I came back from my Arizona State trip I knew I was committed."