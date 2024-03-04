(Ramar Williams IG Photo)

In life, sometimes all it takes is one, and that is an adage that newcomer defensive lineman Ramar Williams can undoubtedly relate to. The local Mesa Eastmark High School standout did not generate much interest among Power Four programs, but staying true to their vision of landing the best local high school players, the Sun Devils came through and pursued Williams to join the ranks in Tempe.

“I started playing football when I was about four years old. When I started playing flag football, I was always bigger than everybody. So, my mom had to show up and show my birth certificate and stuff so that way people would know that I was of age. I started playing defensive tackle at eight years old and have been playing that position ever since. I was born and raised in the valley, so I always played in-state. A lot of players on my travel squad are now D-I players like (Notre Dame safety) Kennedy Urlacher, and I remember just traveling with them and playing in all kinds of tournaments in Florida and California, playing good competition. It was creating those memories with my friends that I call my brothers now adays.

“Since flag, I played football every year, but I had surgery on my foot in seventh grade, and that pushed me back a little. Freshman year of high school, I started getting back into playing football. I didn’t know what position I was gonna play at because I gained some weight from surgery. So, at the time, because we ran 21 personnel, I played fullback and linebacker because I wasn’t as tall as I am now. And then, in sophomore year, I made the change to the defensive line, and that’s when I got bigger and faster.

“In my junior year, I realized I was good enough to get a college scholarship. Coaches were coming to my school, and they were keeping in close contact with me. Growing up, I was an NFL guy because my uncle, DJ Hackett, was a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks. I wasn’t really following college football that much. He was a big influence because with him being able to make the pros that leaves an impact on you as a kid. I always had dreams of playing in the NFL and having somebody I know making it and telling me how he made it with all the work you have to put in to get…it just encouraged me to want to do more. He always told me that at the college level, everybody is as talented and big as you are, and you have to make sure that you’re different to separate yourself from the others. Having that role model around who also lives out here near me made a big impact.

“Besides ASU, I got offered by NAU and also some smaller schools. Not getting offered by some other bigger schools is something that I thought about then. But when ASU offered me and gave me that opportunity, and when I talked to Coach Dillingham there was no other place that I want to be at. It was a big blessing because I’m gonna do something big for ASU. I want to see this valley rise and support ASU. For all the hate we got being 3-9 last year, I know Coach Dillingham is trying to build a good football program locally. He’s doing it because he’s a great dude, and I know that, especially being around him since I got to campus.

“Because I wasn’t into college football during high school, I didn’t go to any ASU games before I committed. But I liked it so much on my official visit so I committed during that visit. And that official visit was my first time really visiting the campus and touring in. It was the first time I was at the stadium since we won our Pop Warner championship. On my visit, I could tell how the weight room, the locker room, and the facilities were amazing. And hanging around the players, you could feel the camaraderie. The coaching staff is all great. It was a great environment that was only 30 minutes away from our home. So, I know if I went to ASU, I would be able to come back home for a little bit if I needed to, and it all played a key role in why I wanted to go to ASU.

“(Former defensive line coach) Coach Vince Amey was recruiting me, and I loved his intensity and his energy. That played a key role in me coming here. He always brought a lot of energy to the table, and he gave you motivation and also key pointers during my (senior) season. He’s a high-motor type of guy. He told me that he loved my speed, dominance, my hands, and feet. He said I’m a violent lineman that caused disruption.

“Now I have a new position coach in Diron Reynolds, and he’s been a great guy since I started to get to know him. You can tell he’s a big family guy, and that’s really good to see. He brings a lot of credibility as someone who was coaching in the NFL and coaching players in college who are now in the NFL. It made a big impression because he coached at the level I’m trying to get to. So, being able to be coached by a guy who coached these high-caliber dudes and bringing what he teaches our team into my game, I know he will help me be successful.

“With Coach Dillingham you can tell that he really cares for the players, and he really cares for this town. He wants to try to build the best fan base, build the best community, and have the best people around us so we can succeed. He wants us to be very successful and do good things on and off the field. And when he was recruiting me, I could really see that in his eyes. I saw how he operates around families during the visit, and he showed us that he’s a family man, too, which I like.

“All the coaches haven’t changed up on the players since we got to campus. We’re getting the same Coach Dillingham and the same coaching staff. They’re acting now the same way they acted on the visit. I feel that we have a coaching staff where everybody’s cool and comfortable with each other. You never see them put up a front because they always keep in real with you.

“First week of workouts with Coach Connelly’s workouts was pretty rough. There was a lot of getting used to it and knowing what he expects from you. The first day of workouts I go in there and I’m nervous. I didn’t know how we move, what’s the cadence…I didn’t know anything. So, on the first day, we’re getting thrown into the pit with everybody, and we see how everything is so fast…but now I got the hang of it, and understanding Coach Joe and how he likes us to work out helps. It’s cool now, and I like the workouts. I’m up to 260 lbs. I’m eating better and I have meal preps eating healthier so I’m losing fat, and gaining muscle. So, I’m paying attention more to what I’m putting in my body. Coach Joe also implements a lot of life stuff to make sure we’re healthy and recover our bodies so we are less sore. Those are the biggest changes I’m seeing with me.

“Being on campus, one of the biggest things to hit me was the classroom size. I walked into my first day into a class with 100 and something people in there and just how big campus is. Some classes are five minutes from your dorm, and then you have to go ten minutes to another class. But being local, it’s easy to get used to because you know the Arizona vibe. You’re familiar with certain streets and places and going to some of those ASU games, so you know how to get around Tempe.

“Getting ready for spring practice, I’m trying to get the playbook down and understand it. Understand how we practice, understand the intensity, how we move, and how we operate. I’m working to gain that good weight, so I’m able to play and do my job to the best of my abilities. Being local, I don’t feel like there are more expectations on me than other freshmen just because my family and friends will be there for every home game. I’m gonna work hard like I have been all my life, really, and there’s no added pressure.”