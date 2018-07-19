Fatherhood will change your priorities in a hurry, and no one can attest to that better than Merlin Robertson. By his own admission, the ASU freshman isn’t yearning for a successful career to justify the lofty accolades he arrived in Tempe with, but to just simply provide his son a better life than what he has had. The linebacker was a four-year starter on varsity at Southern California powerhouse Junipero Serra High School and capped an outstanding varsity career finishing with 377 total tackles, 54 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, and eight forced fumbles. Yet, the highest-rated signee in ASU’s 2018 class isn’t expecting a starting job to be handed over to him. Robertson discusses his expectations for this season, his acclimation to college life and why does he see Arizona State as the perfect place to excel on and off the field.

“The first time I played football I was in second grade playing up with kids in fourth grade because of my weight. I was the same size as them so it didn’t make a difference. I played tight end and defensive end. One of my memories was my first catch. It should have been a touchdown. I was looking behind me and the defensive player was running at me. I tried to be amazing and stiff arm him, but he grabbed me hand and tackled me…ugh...it was a life lesson. “My dad had me enroll at (Junípero) Serra High School because of football, but my first years of high school I wasn’t really into that. Even though I played on varsity as a freshman it wasn’t really into it. I had my own issues at home going on and, in my neighborhood, and I wasn’t ready focused until my junior year. But then I took it more seriously because I’ve seen how it could take me to the next level. Football did keep me busy and out of trouble. My dad was really strict on me and I appreciate him for that.

“Even though my two older brothers went to Serra, I wanted to go to Carson, my home high school, with my friends. But at that time the environment wasn’t really good for me, and it was good for me to get away from home to Serra. They (Serra) were really strict on football and I had a lot of seniors that were going D-I to look up to. Competing with them really helped me as well. I came in as a safety and wide receiver but one of the outside linebackers got hurt, and my coaches asked me if I wanted to step up and learn a new position so I could play more. I was trying to get on the field so I did it. “I wasn’t always on the straight and narrow away from football so a lot of colleges didn’t recruit me. I was frustrated not because of my (four) stars, but because I knew I was playing well. But I also knew that I messed up and just had to learn from there and be on the straight and narrow path. I’m really to prove all the colleges wrong. “AP (ASU linebackers coach Antonio Pierce) knows where I’m coming from and understands me and that helped me come here. I’ve known him for a long time. He was trying to get me to go to Long Beach Poly for a long time and we have kept in touch ever since my freshman year. “AP grew up in my area and he understands the situation I’m in. he jokes around a lot but he always keeps it real with me and never hides anything from me. When he got hired at ASU he wanted me to come here because my school beat his school (smiles). We beat them really good last year and that was one of my best games in high school. “Coach Herm is really energic. For someone his age, he really has a motor (smile). I like his personality and his thoughts. He’s a great guy. One thing that stuck in my head is when he saw me and said: ‘dang Merlin, you’re going to have to lose that weight’ (laughs). But I’ve put in some work. I came in here at 255 and the coaches said that they couldn’t even tell I was that heavy. But I’m down to 245 and that’s where the coaches want me to play at, 240-245. I’m always in the weight room with Ralph (Frias) doing extra workouts. I’ve been eating right and that really helps. I don’t have any late snacks with my son like I do back home (smile). “On my visit here, I really liked the facilities and all the new coaches. I really like all the strength coaches because they know exactly what I need to do to get my body straight and prepared for the season.

Got Real G’z Coming Real Soon🔱.... pic.twitter.com/721oZMUGaS — Merlin Robertson🇼🇸 (@_Merlin_2) February 25, 2018

“I grew up with Darien Butler, we both played Pop Warner for Compton. I knew Aashari Crosswell playing him in high school and Jermayne Lole is Samoan and our community is really small, and we keep it tight. I don’t know if them being at ASU was a big reason for me to come here. I wanted to get away from home but also not be too far from my son. Whenever my son needs me I’m just a one-hour flight back. I know it’s good to be on my own, experience that and grow.

Time Loves to Fly...

Happy Birthday Son♠️❗️I Love You ❤️ & Cant wait to see what God has planned for you 🙏🏼 I thank God everyday for blessing me with YOU ❗️#1 pic.twitter.com/XaEkiQgI1L — Merlin Robertson🇼🇸 (@_Merlin_2) March 22, 2018

“Having a kid helps you keep your head straight and not do stupid things. He motivates me to work hard and help me give him a better life than I did. He’s a year and three months old and ever since he was born that elevated my character and I’ve matured a lot. Coming here to play football, it’s not for me but for my son and giving him a good life. He was here last week and I want to see him as much as I can so he doesn’t forget me and what I’m doing for him. That has really been on my mind. He’s going to come to all my home games. “I don’t feel pressure this year and I know once you get to college you have zero stars. I want to make an impact this season, not redshirt, and keep that 100-plus tackles (mark) going. But if I don’t it’s just more motivation for me to get better. I know they don’t have us high in the rankings but our linebackers group is solid. It’s a new start with a new coaching staff and we’ll see how it goes this year. Koron (Crump) and Jay Jay (Wilson) have been taking me under their wing and looking out for me, showing me how to go about this college life. They have been a big help to me. “I know I can play outside linebacker, but I like the middle. I know I have my reads down and I like the challenge goings heads up with a lineman. I love doing the 7 on 7’s because I know the coverages now, working around the field and knowing the routes.