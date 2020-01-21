In our interview, Williams takes us through his football career, the aspects that drew him to Arizona State, and if his recent high school all-star game is a sign of what is to come for him in the 2020 season.

In a loaded ASU 2020 recruiting class it may be easy to lose sight of some of the less-heralded incoming freshmen, such as Macen Williams. Nonetheless, the Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne defensive back reminded all of us with an outstanding performance in last weekend’s Polynesian Bowl that he certainly is one Sun Devil newcomer who can make an impact in his first year in Tempe.

“When I started the (recruiting process) I wasn’t sure when I was going to commit. I visited the campus in February (of 2019) and I committed in June. I just felt comfortable with them early on. I kept in touch with (ASU linebacker) Darien Butler and he was telling me the same things the coaches were saying and that’s to just come in here and compete so you have a chance to play.

“AP told me every freshman that comes in has an opportunity to play and that’s always good to hear, especially for a person like me who always loves competition and will never shy away from it. That’s the same thing Herm Edwards told me the first time I talked to him. He told me that as a freshman I will have an opportunity to play. He also emphasized the ‘words and action’ saying. He told me that everything that you say doesn’t mean anything if you don’t show up. I really like his words of wisdom and a lot of things he tells me make sense.

“I played my first three years at (Gardena) Serra where I was on the varsity team my sophomore year and then I transferred to Narbonne my senior year. It was a great experience playing at both schools with so many good players. I was still at Serra when I got first recruited by Arizona State and AP (Antonio Pierce) was the first coach I got to talk to. He wanted me to come on an unofficial visit and that’s when they offered me. When I was there I could tell it was a real family atmosphere. Even though I visited a lot of other schools before ASU, once I was on that first visit (to ASU) I knew ‘this is it’ and that I was going to commit there. The vibe I got there was different than any other school.

“I started playing football when I was five years old. I just remember back then just running around and loving the sport right away. I played running back until middle school and when I started playing more seriously I switched to defensive back. Playing defense was always more fun for me, that’s where all the action was.

“I like the system they run because they play a lot of defensive backs and I can play multiple positions in that system. This is a system that really fits my style. (then defensive backs coach and current defensive coordinator) Tony White told me that they bring incoming players they always compare then to the players that they already have and told me that I compared to (outgoing senior) Kobe Williams. I play fast (clocked at 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash, as well as registering 4.3 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle.) but I’m also very smart when it comes to the sport of football. I look at the same differently than other players.

“When coach White became the defensive coordinator, it didn’t change my mindset about coming into the program or anything like that even though I’m really close to him. I already talked to (new defensive backs coach) Chris Hawkins when he was still at USC and I like him because I know he can relate to a lot of us. We always talk on the phone and he checks up on me seeing how I’m doing, making sure I’m good and on top of everything.

“I was happy to see us have a good season and you know ASU is on the come up and will rise to the top. I know we will keep on getting better than last year. Just like (quarterback) Jayden Daniels is making the wide receivers better he most definitely can make the defensive backs better too. I’ve seen him in many games put the ball in the perfect spot. So when you’re a cornerback facing one the best quarterbacks that prepares you to face other great quarterbacks.

“I made sure I planned to graduate high school early and it wasn’t too hard to do it switching high schools. I just had to take some extra classes to make sure I was ready to go. No one really pushed me to graduate early. I just let my family and the coaches know I was going to do this and that was it. I just saw a lot of players doing that in the past and I knew this is something that could benefit me and give me a head start. I know it’s going to be good to start my classes early and start working out with the team. It’s a higher competition level in college and coming in early will benefit me competing at that level.

“The Polynesian Bowl was a great experience. It was a fun environment but I’m a chill person so I wasn’t looking to do anything wild there. I had a little of fun there but I knew at the end of the day that I came out there to play in a bowl game. So I kept my focus where it needed to be. I didn’t know I was going to have a big game (Williams had eight tackles and was recognized for that performance) to be honest. I didn’t face good competition for a while when I got there and I knew I had to get the hang of it again. Honestly, I didn’t have a great first (bowl) practice. But I didn’t worry about it because I knew I was going to get better, especially when I had to play guys like LV (Bunkley-Shelton, ASU wide receiver). So, I got my rhythm back and when it was game time I just did what I usually do. I approached it like I do any other game, went out there, did my best and gave it my 100 percent. This is the game that I played since I was five, so nothing is going to change for me when I’m out there.

“Now that I’m at ASU nothing will change and my work ethic and it will still be 100 percent. I don’t get outworked by many people and anything that they throw at me I feel that I can handle it. I never feel pressure going into practice or a game because I handle everything professionally. I expect to be a great player and I expect to get a lot of playing time as a freshman. But obviously I know I have to earn it because nothing will be given to me.

"I’m working to play in the NFL, so I knew I had to start my college career early and just compete hard in each and every practice. So you give football 100 percent, you give your classes 100 percent and that helps you solidify yourself as a good football player and we'll see where it takes me.”

