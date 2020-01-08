Many recruiting processes have more than their fair share of ebbs and flows, so you’ll probably won’t be surprised to know that ASU incoming freshman linebacker Jordan banks didn’t have the Sun Devils on his list of favorites until much closer to his October 4th pledge date. The Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne standout discusses Arizona State’s persistence and effective pursuit approach, and how he plans to handle the lofty expectations that have already been placed on him.

“I always had a football since I was two years old. In one of my first pictures I took I had a big football with my little chubby hands around in it. Football…it was just born into me. I never had a sudden urge to play because I always had a love for it since I was just a baby. First time I played organized football I was four. My parents let me do it, letting me run and everything. The kids I was playing against were five, so it was all right. I played every position and I remember the first time I played I was out at running back and as soon as I got the ball, there were four kids on me, and I was just running over all of them and that was the first time they were playing too. I remember the other parents yelling: ‘how old is he?’ They started already guessing my age and they didn’t want to believe it because they thought I was older and I was younger than those kids. It was funny seeing how the parents acted the first time I ever touched the ball. Later on, because of my weight, I was playing against older kids and back then people were telling me that they knew I was going to play football in college.

“I grew up in the valley and my first two years of high school I went to (Simi Valley) Grace Brethren High School. I left at the end of sophomore year to go to Narbonne High School. It gave me more opportunities and it was a sacrifice because the drive there was so long (over 55 miles). I will always love Grace Brethren, and Narbonne was just an opportunity for me that I had to take. When I got there I had to show the city boys what the valley boys are all about, because they thought the valley boys were soft. But I let it be known the first time I stepped on the field (at Narbonne) that I wasn’t soft. My family only moved out closer to Narbonne during my senior year. So, I was taking the train every day but it was a sacrifice that paid off and I’m very blessed for it.

". I don't care who I was going against, even it was my own teammates. I was going to let them know who I am and that I wasn’t going to be intimidated." (Fifteen150 Photo)

“I started getting offers when I was back at Grace, and my first offer was Utah my freshman year. So, when I got to Narbonne, I already knew I could get a college scholarship after I graduated. I knew they were gonna be ballers there when I got to Narbonne, but my mindset when I first got there was that I'm going to be the best player on the field. I don't care who I was going against, even if it was my own teammates. I was going to let them know who I am and that I wasn’t going to be intimidated. I think they were actually intimidated by me when they saw how strong I came in like I did. When I was junior it was a team full of seniors but I was the only captain who wasn’t a senior. I was a voice on that team and it was a great thing taking that responsibility telling everybody who I am, why I'm here and that I’m here to dominate. “I first heard from Arizona State when the other coaching staff was there. I had a relationship with Arizona State since like eighth grade because I've been there a lot of times before the new facilities were there playing in 7 on 7’s (tournaments). So, they already offered me from the old coaching staff. Once (ASU linebacker and Narbonne graduate) Darien Butler who’s my boy went up there and AP (ASU linebackers coach Antonio Pierce) and surprised me an offer…it is crazy how God works because Arizona State wasn't even in my Top-4. It's a blessing how AP just showed me that those schools were not the best for me and. I know what school is the best for me and where I'm going to thrive at for the next three or four years,



From L-R: ASU LB's coach Antonio Pierce, Ban's father, ASU head coach Herm Edwards, Jordan Banks and his mother (Jordan Banks Twitter Photo)

“Even before I knew AP and Darien it helped that I already knew what Arizona State was. Talking to AP for the first time made a very big impression on me. He was consistently keeping in touch, saying hello, telling me to come and check us (ASU) out. He always showed how real he is, and that he was not gonna throw up a front. He's not gonna put up a façade. He would pull aside and keep it real, what he likes about you, and what you can do for this team and the defense. That's what he did with me and it was a great thing because it made a big impression on me. When we got done talking (later in the recruiting process) that’s why I knew Arizona State was the right place for me. I felt at peace with everything. After I talked to other schools and people were asking me ‘are you going to commit?’ I always said: ‘I don't know. I don't know.’ But when I was done talking to AP in October), I knew that ‘yeah, Arizona State is the right place for me. This is where I want to be.’

“When AP first talked to me, he told me that basically he sees me as one of the best linebackers out here and he wanted me there (at ASU). He told me “we love your film and just give us a chance.” I always kept that in mind. Every coach is different with their style and what they say to you, and even though Arizona State wasn’t in my Top-4 or anything I knew that AP had something going on there. They were going to plant something that was going to grow into something great. “I didn’t play with Darien at Narbonne but we did play together in 7 on 7. That’s where I know him from and I was hanging out with him and some of my other big homies. It was great to see how his recruiting process worked. He was such a great athlete and such a great linebacker in high school had great stats and didn't have a lot of offers like other linebackers did that year who I thought he was better than. AP was the first one to really tell him how good he is (as a college linebacker), and that ‘we’re going to give you a chance because we know you’re going to be great.’ And you see what he did his freshman year and this year. I'm hoping that we're going to be on the same field together. “I was already committed to Arizona State before I took my official visit. When I talked to AP and said I’m committing I was telling him that we don't have to set up an official visit right away to make sure it feels right or anything. He asked me: ‘you don't want to wait till you come up here to commit?’ and I answered ‘no I’m good. I know where I want to be.’ He loved that. He loved the way I trusted him and trusted coach Herm and everybody else. I saw what coach Herm and AP did here their first two years, what my brother (Darien Butler) did here and I was looking at that, and not about how they weren’t in my Top-4. I saw how dominant they were. I was looking at their playing style and how they run the defense. People ask me: ‘why did you (previously) put them (Arizona State) in your Top-4?’ It didn’t matter that they weren’t one of my top schools. They were always in the back of my mind and I was paying attention.

ASU and Jordan Banks during his in-home visit (Jordan Bank Twitter Photo)

“My official visit was the first time I talked to coach Herm in-person. It was a great thing because when I first talked to him on the phone when I committed, he was so excited. He is screaming and telling me how happy he was and that he can't wait to see me. So, it was great because even before my visit I already felt a home vibe and I knew I'm was gonna be taken care of. I remember shaking his hand and how focused he was with the conversation. When he’s talking to you, he’s looking you in the eye, talking to you like a man. He's not looking all over the place. He’s not trying to bull crap. It’s real talk just like AP does. He's telling you just how much he cares about you not even just football-wise. He wants you to become a great man. He wants you to finish college because this football thing is not for life. He wants you to get a degree so you can get a good job. He's like no other person. It’s serious talk but he makes you feel comfortable and very relaxed as he is. It's very effective because he shows you that this (player-coach relationship) is a lifetime thing. He wants to be in your life, if you make it in football or if you don't. He told me that his door is always open. I can always just come after class, study there or do whatever and that’s what I loved about coach Herm.

“It’s crazy that I’m coming in and possibly battling Darien and Merlin (Robertson) but at the same time, it’s all business. Darien came in here two years ago and did his thing and I’m coming in now to do my thing. It’s no different. He’s my guys and if he wins the job, he wins the job. It’s as simple as that. But honestly, I think we will all be on the field at the same time and that’s gonna be a crazy thing for sure.