In my own words: Jaydon Williams

While there has been a trend in recent Arizona State recruiting classes to pursue taller players at linebacker, there is still no substitute for sheer speed in that role. After all ‘you can't beat, what you can’t catch’ is a statement that holds true for both sides of the ball. And it’s also an adage that perfectly describes incoming freshman linebacker Jaydon Williams, who's despite being one of the late arrivals to this ASU team is still a player that is one of the more intriguing newcomers on the squad.

Head coach Herm Edwards said of the linebacker during the signing day press conference: “The guy that will really grab your attention, and I’m putting a lot of pressure on him right now. Wait until you watch Williams play. when you turn the screen on; he is the fastest guy on the tape. It’s not even close.”

Defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce added: “If you watched any of his highlights or any of his games, he’s hell on wheels. He runs, and it will be interesting to see when he gets here because I’m gonna challenge my defensive backs to run with him. He's a guy that's very fluid, very wound tight as far as his ability to uncoil out of his hips and change direction.”

In our conversation Williams shared with us his football background, what intrigued him from day one about the opportunity to be a Sun Devil, and what are his personal expectations ahead of the 2021 season.

“I first started playing when I was six years old. I won my first championship at that age, I played running back, and my dad coached me. That year I had my first high scoring game, scoring four touchdowns. Even back then, I was faster than the other kids. Nobody could really catch me. Football was always my favorite sport to play, so I always took it seriously. But it even got more serious in my junior years of high school when I started getting scholarship offers. That’s when I knew I could do something big with this.

“I played varsity as a sophomore, and I started out playing mostly at wide receiver, but I was playing other positions too. In my junior year, we really didn’t have a quarterback, so I switched over to defense and was starting to put my hands on people since I really wasn't able to get my hands on the ball (on offense). So, junior year was really my first year playing linebacker. I’ve been a two-way player all my life, so it wasn't a hard transition, and I’m a very aggressive player anyway. And playing wide receiver really helped with my coverage skills at linebacker.

