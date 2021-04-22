ASUDevils - In my own words: Jamiya Neal

The pandemic forced ASU’s incoming freshman forward Jamiya Neal to make a near 2,000-mile move away from his Toledo, Ohio home to Phoenix’s Hillcrest Prep academy and its prestigious basketball program. It was also a basketball career move that paid dividends when his new hometown school extended an offer, and resulted in a pledge that Neal made official today as he signed with the Sun Devils.

In our conversation, Neal shared his basketball background, the adjustments he needed to make on and off the court in the last year and his expectations he has from himself as an Arizona State newcomer.





“I’ve probably been playing since I was three years old. I can just remember playing basketball back when I was younger. I just always liked to shoot because that’s all I did. That’s all I wanted was to shoot. My dad had to make me give up the ball – he said I used to always be like ‘I want to shoot,’ and he said, ‘but you gotta dribble, too. How are you gonna get the shots up?’ But obviously now I dribble. I was always the tallest in my grade, but I would say I didn’t ever really play like a big man. I wasn’t ever really in the post, just taller than everybody. I was like 6-4 or 6-5 going into high school.





“I born and raised in Toledo, Ohio. I lived there my whole life until I came to Hillcrest. I was

one of the better players to come out of the city at the time, definitely. But not the best player in the city at the time. It’s very competitive in Ohio. People love to win; they talk trash, they run their stuff. It’s very, very competitive. It’s Midwest basketball. People play defense; it’s tough. It’s not for the weak. I went to Toledo Rogers High School. Colleges started looking at me when I was a freshman in high school. That’s really when it hit me, right there, that I could get a basketball scholarship.





“I’ve noticed a big difference in my game throughout the years. I’ve gotten way more athletic than I used to be. I shoot it way better than I did, and I understand the game more playing against better players. I think I can dribble better; probably in junior high, I did a lot of going right, and now I can go both ways. Growing up in Toledo, my favorite player was Dwyane Wade. I wouldn’t really say I tried to play like Dwyane Wade – I take pieces from a lot of people’s games – but I know I always loved Dwyane Wade. That was my favorite player. A guy whose game I really like in the NBA right now is Jayson Tatum. I can see myself doing a little of what Jayson Tatum does.





“Because of COVID-19 basketball in Ohio was up in the air. School was up in the air, and everything was online for a while. I know coming to Hillcrest, I would have a greater chance to play uninterrupted. It was hard making that big move in the middle of everything (pandemic).





It was really hard on my mom because I’m an only child. It was hard for me, but after about a month or two, I was probably getting homesick, but I then I got to take a bit (of time) home for Christmas and all that stuff. But yeah, it was definitely hard moving to the whole other side of the country as a 17-year old kid. I just tried to stay focused on basketball and school and working out just to keep my head off of it.