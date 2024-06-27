From a young age, James Giggey would often make the 100-mile trek south from Prescott Valley to Tempe, showcasing his football skills and dreaming of the opportunity to play for the Sun Devils. The ASU staff recognized the talents of the Bradshaw Mountain High School standout, and not only was he rewarded for his skills with a scholarship offer, but the now incoming freshman proved the coaches’ confidence in him as he’s asked to make a position change in his first year in Tempe. Giggey could ultimately be another small town in-state success story for the Sun Devils.





“I've been playing football since I was four years old, what I knew. I started playing football before I got to school. I remember winning my first championship when I was five. We were down 13-0 in the second half, and in the last five minutes, we came back and won. We had a special play that was named after me, and I'll never forget that. Basically, the quarterback is lining up in the shotgun, and a speed out deep out to me. When you're in kindergarten, you got to have a nice quarterback to put it on the money, and you got to have a good receiver to catch it. I scored the game-winning touchdown.





“I’ve been playing the game basically my whole life. I was born and raised in Prescott Valley. Growing up in a small town, there's not much going on. So, you do something for yourself and try to get someplace else. Football is a good way to do it, and you can make a name for yourself. I played in a Phoenix League, so we'd come down there almost every weekend and play against teams up there. I know every mile on the I-17. Being there a lot, ASU definitely attracted me, especially as a kid with a dream of playing D-I football. That's the dream everybody wants. So, ASU was definitely at the top of my list because I grew up in the state, watched them, and had that dream of playing there. Going to the games when I was younger, I remember the environment in the stadium being insane. It was always energetic, and you could always count on having a good time. Win or lose, the fans were there, and the energy was there. Some of my favorite players to watch were DJ Foster, who is one of our staff now, and Jalen Strong making big plays at receiver. Watching them at the game and on YouTube highlights when you're a young kid, you get yourself hyped up.





“Growing up in Prescott Valley, besides the in-state schools, not a lot of other schools recruit you because it’s harder for other schools to really notice you. So, I know that if I was gonna play D-I, it would probably be at ASU, and that’s where I wanted to play. They saw me ball, they believed in me from day one since seeing me, and they stuck with me through the process. I got the offer when my school was on campus in a 7-on-7 tournament, and they had coaches watching us on every field game by game. In my first game, there was one coach, and then there were three coaches, and in the next game, there were five coaches. By the end of our fifth or sixth game, there were 12 coaches watching you. And at the end of our tournament, Coach Dillingham comes up to me, and I'm shivering…I'm nervous, and he says, ‘Here's your offer.’ I was like, ‘Wow.’ It was a surreal experience, especially being a small-town kid, just doing your best out there.





“The (ASU) coaches have been recruiting those guys from small towns, the guys that are going to work hard. Guys like that have grit, and that's what Coach Dilly preaches: recruiting the guys who are going to work harder than everyone else and a player who is a good person. These are the guys who are kind of like diamonds in the rough guys. And that's how I was raised, to work hard for it, and you're gonna get it; you're gonna have to earn it. When I watch the team practice, the tempo and focus are just out of this world. It’s always go, go, go. All gas, no breaks. We're all locked in the whole time. There’s a lot of competition and competitive fun things that keep everybody engaged. I just love the way they do things. We’re definitely on the uprise, and I can see the players buying in and starting to build the program here.





“Coach (Vince) Amey was the coach who actually got me here. I love the way he talked about the game. When he recruited me, we went over some film and the philosophies that he's taught with. But now that I'm here, I got switched over to tight end (from defensive end). I want to play any position that could get me on the field. That's the most important part. So, whatever they want me to do, I'm doing it. I’m building a relationship with Coach (Jason) Mohns. I knew that he came from Saguaro, one of the best high school programs in Arizona. That’s why I had that immediate respect for him because he knows what he's talking about. He's built those programs and knows what it takes. Taking notes and lessons from a guy who knows what you need to do to win is valuable.





“He's walking me through this process and showing me everything I need to know. I found out that I’d be playing tight end when I got here, and that’s a position I played my senior year when I played both sides of the ball. He sees me as an athletic player who is gonna do whatever he's asked to do. Blocking, running routes, getting people open, and just doing my job to the best of my ability. I’m gonna be the best teammate I can, and knowing what I got to do to get on that field.





“I got to ASU before a lot of the other freshmen (Giggey arrived in mid-May), and it's probably one of the most important things that I've done. Getting out here early, getting acclimated to everything, and building relationships with the players and coaches has been great. And gaining that mutual respect and getting after it for a few weeks has been super valuable, just because I got a little head start on everybody else. Getting here early has been the best thing that could have happened. Being local, I wouldn't call it (the transition) easy at all, but definitely, it's been easier for me than other guys who are not used to everything here, and it could be a culture shock. I've been around this area, and I know some guys aren't ready yet for this Arizona heat. And even in Prescott Valley, it’s 100 degrees most of the summer.





“It’s been eye-opening learning about the amount of work that it's gonna take, and seeing how much you have to put in on and off the field, and doing that extra work. The coaches can only do so much, and we talk about a player-run environment where we need to make ourselves great. We're the ones playing the game, so we have to do as much as we can to put ourselves in a position to succeed. In the tight end room, Cameron Harpole, aka harp, and Markeston Douglas are the two guys who have really been there for me. Coleson Arends has helped me a lot with learning play calls. All the players have been super in helping me learn the offense.





“(Offensive Coordinator) Coach Marcus Arroyo has a good reputation, and he knows how to run an offense and use his tight ends. His schemes are very versatile; whether it's 21 personnel or 12 personnel, he knows how to use tight ends. I think we (tight ends) can be a very vital part of this offense. If we do our job, I know we can get things rolling. This style allows me to do all things on the field as an athlete; I think it fits my skill set very well.





“Coach Dilly’s go-to and his philosophy is building a relationship with the players. He's been that guy since day one, and that is the most crucial part. He’s all business, and if you have that strong relationship with the players, the guys are also going to know when it's game time and when it can be personal with the coaches. He knows how to get the most out of players and how to get us to compete, and we all have the most respect for him.





“I’m 6-4 250 lbs. I’ve noticed the changes to my body through the weight room workouts. These are probably some of the hardest workouts I've had to do, and the proof is in the pudding because they are making me and everybody stronger. That’s something that can help me see the field this year and also having a small tight end room. The smaller the room, the more opportunity there is to take it into your own hands. The guys who know what they need to do and do it the best are going to be the guys who play. So, I feel that my opportunity to play is going to be high.”